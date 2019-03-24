The DawgVent’s favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: No. 5
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.
With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.
5. Andrew Thomas
Thomas was a four-star recruit who helped begin to transform the identity of Georgia's offensive line. He was an immediate contributor who learned under the tutelage of a soon-to-be first round NFL pick in Isaiah Wynn. Thomas is a special combination of strong, quick, and technically sound. Georgia's run-first offense has thrived by making Thomas' blocking a focal point of the attack.
Iconic play: Rose Bowl touchdown block
Starting at right tackle in the 2018 Rose Bowl, Andrew Thomas sealed his side of the formation to ensure Sony Michel had room to run. The Bulldogs were down two touchdowns early in the second quarter. This effort (as a true freshman, mind you) from Thomas kept Georgia's confidence high as the Bulldogs embarked on a shootout in the national semifinal.
In this other angle, notice how Thomas keeps his feet moving even after clearing his man from the assigned spot. This relentless drive is what makes Thomas a likely future first-round NFL selection and a DawgVent fan favorite.