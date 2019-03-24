Ticker
The DawgVent’s favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: No. 5

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.

With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.

5. Andrew Thomas

Thomas was a four-star recruit who helped begin to transform the identity of Georgia's offensive line. He was an immediate contributor who learned under the tutelage of a soon-to-be first round NFL pick in Isaiah Wynn. Thomas is a special combination of strong, quick, and technically sound. Georgia's run-first offense has thrived by making Thomas' blocking a focal point of the attack.

Iconic play: Rose Bowl touchdown block

Starting at right tackle in the 2018 Rose Bowl, Andrew Thomas sealed his side of the formation to ensure Sony Michel had room to run. The Bulldogs were down two touchdowns early in the second quarter. This effort (as a true freshman, mind you) from Thomas kept Georgia's confidence high as the Bulldogs embarked on a shootout in the national semifinal.

Cneibtspjqcpkplb4qj5
Thomas paves a lane for Sony Michel.

In this other angle, notice how Thomas keeps his feet moving even after clearing his man from the assigned spot. This relentless drive is what makes Thomas a likely future first-round NFL selection and a DawgVent fan favorite.

Vtpiaavdx0nq185jwmwq
Thomas drives the defensive end all the way across the field.

Other notable plays:

Bfnq0cy5rzxe6kwtumia
Thomas (RT) gets two blocks vs. Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship win.
Eqqignkpw4ruiv1vxfjl
At RT, Thomas stays composed as a pass protector in the national championship.
B4jtjjkwypgwvpoivjff
Thomas dominates a block ten yards past the line of scrimmage.
Tav2rw1ib4x3qkyoobhi
Thomas is a smart player, knowing how to use opponents' momentum against them.
Carcqgldnaauu04d4rt4
Thomas battles to preserve the pocket for Jake Fromm.
Ouxa1rl2kyd78hxo8ndn
The left side of Georgia's line helps Elijah Holyfield reach the second level.
Sft0tqjobozhgn3eyx64
Spin moves and swim techniques do not phase Andrew Thomas.
Nixgywyq6mavvxh7ytfi
Thomas walls the blind side in pass protection.
Lox4dgsxkfljxqohbtv5
Thomas is smart to attack the nearest defender and lengthen plays.
