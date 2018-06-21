But I still preserve my own copies, and I’ve set up a system for enjoying them to the fullest. Let me explain why.

Of course, telecasts were special events in those ancient days. Now we get all the games televised in high-def, with DVRs ubiquitous and YouTube close by to keep everything handy. For many or even most fans, YouTube alone is enough—all the games seem to be present and accounted for, a simple click away.

I’ve been an obsessive viewer of football video since 1980, when my dad bought our first VCR right before a national championship season. We watched the South Carolina, Florida, and national championship games over and over, and I was hooked for life. During one winter, I lost thirty pounds simply by watching Dawg video every day while I pedaled an exercise bike in front of the screen. I pumped the pedals as hard as Rodney Hampton ran or Knox Culpepper hit.

First, I don’t quite trust that college football telecasts will live free forever online. It’s amazing to me we have them at all. ESPN and other networks seem to be waiving their content rights over sports broadcasts. Perhaps there just isn’t any money in old games. Still, I take nothing for granted. Overnight, as we all know, these games could disappear.

So first, I preserve my own copies, so that no one can pry the remote out of my cold fingers. You can get them from a computer with a TV tuner or simply from Youtube (www.youtube.com). At YouTube, of course, you can find full games, with commercials happily edited out, or simple highlight compilations and other quick-view edits.

How do you save a YouTube video? There are many free programs to do this. Google is your friend. Of course, remember that these recordings are only for personal use. You can't sell or distribute them commercially. That applies to everything in this article, as a matter of fact.

Second, I create a library to store the files. The best way to do this for me is a 2TB network drive, wired to an always-on desktop computer in our study. In other words, I have a dedicated hard drive that contains football games, along with any other videos—movies I’ve digitized, TV shows, home movies.

Third, I use media server software such as Plex (www.plex.tv) or one of its alternatives (See https://easefab.com/instructables/alternatives-to-plex.html).

What am I talking about? This is free software that organizes your digital library. See the screen-capture of my own setup, at the top of this article. At its left, I can choose movies, music, TV shows, or UGA video. I just click that Rose Bowl image and I'm in Happy Memory Land again.

Side note: All my music is on the same extra hard drive, and I play it through my TV (with good speakers) every day as I work. It’s pretty wonderful. Playlists are set up, I can browse by artists, albums, whatever.

Roku, AppleTV, Chromecast, and most smart TVs include Plex apps. Use the app and quickly access your personal library on your big screen. Plex or any of the alternatives allow you quickly to pull up your favorite games (or other media) from your TV, your phone, or your tablet. You can even opt to let your friends share your media.

Now: Is this just too much fuss for some of you? Almost certainly. Not everyone is so obsessive, and some people are afraid of software and new hookups of any kind. In the VCR era, their machines always blinked, “12:00, 12:00, 12:00,” until their kids came and fixed it for them. I get that, but I’m 62 and I can handle this stuff. It’s just a matter of whether you enjoy tinkering. Or perhaps whether you have handy access to a teenager.

Also—as long as YouTube is open hunting grounds where sports are concerned, you can pull up all these games on your TV through YouTube apps alone and ignore everything else in this article. Or you can save games on your DVR, though you’ll run out of space.

For me, the media server is a great option. I often judge seasons by how many games were worth saving. In 2014, the Hutson Mason year, there was a surprising number of fun games. In 2016, I saved only one (Auburn). In 2017, I saved all but the national championship and the first Auburn game— a record for me.

I’m expecting to need lots more hard drive space in the future.