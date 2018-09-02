Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 10:36:31 -0500') }} football Edit

The Dashboard: What did we really learn from Saturday's win?

D535nsahemglbqxvocfl
How much do we know about the Bulldogs after just one game?
Radi Nabulsi
Anthony Dasher • UGASports.com
Editor

So, how much did we learn about Georgia from Saturday’s 45-0 win over FCS Austin Peay?Eh, not much, although that’s exactly what Kirby Smart was hoping for.Oh, the Bulldogs played hard. There is no...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}