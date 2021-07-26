The Dashboard: Trying to make sense of all this expansion talk

Trying to process everything that’s going on regarding the apparent additions of Texas and Oklahoma to SEC is enough to give one a migraine.

Figuring out what all this means for the future, not only for the conference, but for the future of college football, is not easy. There’s a lot to try and wrap one’s head around.

The sport we know and love—is changing. For better or worse, the landscape is about to look very different than what it does right now.

Even before word broke last week that the Longhorns and Sooners were looking to bid adieu to the Big 12 and bolt for the SEC, the status quo as we know it was going to change.

Let's be clear. This is a power play that’s going to make a lot of people even richer than they already are.

That’s certainly true for Oklahoma and Texas. Both announced their intentions to withdraw from the Big 12 once that league’s TV contract expires in 2025. (This is what they have to say legally). The Sooners and Longhorns already boast some of the deepest pockets in college sports. Tapping into the SEC, with it's larger TV contracts, will provide an additional tidal wave of cash most programs only dream about.

For SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, it’s also a no-brainer. The SEC is already considered the tops for football; adding two major brands such as the Sooners and Longhorns will no doubt put the SEC in a league of its own.

Basketball, baseball, whatever sport you’re talking about—the conference would be a lot tougher, a lot more popular.

There are a couple of other areas that need mentioning.

Let’s start with the NCAA.

College athletics' governing body is a shell of what it once was. With the new NIL, the NCAA does not wield the same power. Toothless Tiger is a term I like to use. Although I suspect it will continue to play a role, there’s going to be a time in the not-to-distant future when the college programs question why they continue to be a part of the NCAA.

As far as the playoffs go, from everything gathered at SEC media days, the field is ultimately going to be expanded from four to 12 teams.

Kirby Smart certainly feels this way. That’s why he gave the OK to boost Georgia’s non-conference schedule. Interestingly enough, The Bulldogs have already booked series against the Sooners and Longhorns over the next 10 years.

So, how does all this expansion talk affect the Bulldogs? How will Georgia benefit? After all, that’s the bottom line for fans and rightfully so.

It certainly makes life more difficult. We’ll focus on football, since that’s the gas that drives the bus for sports throughout the conference.

By now you’ve probably seen some mock alignments, one of which moves Alabama and Auburn over to the SEC East. Not the most ideal scenario, huh?

Others have suggested pods, where the 16-team conference would be broken up into four groups of four.

Personally, that latter suggestion makes me dizzy. One cannot imagine the wrangling and arm wrestling that would need to take place to determine how that scenario would ultimately shake out. Other concerns: Injuries over an extended season with the 12-team playoff.

What about the SEC Championship?

You could probably still do it with two eight-team divisions. Pods? Don’t even begin to ask me how you’d make that happen, knowing you’re working with a 12-team playoff field.

What I don’t buy is the notion that the additions of Oklahoma and Texas will hurt Smart’s recruiting. The Longhorns and Sooners have been players on the national recruiting front for years, and Georgia has historically done just fine.

So, how Georgia benefit? That’s difficult to say. If you’re being honest, the same question can be asked by the other 13 schools currently in the SEC. Even Alabama: the Tide already has Georgia breathing down his neck. The notion of now having to deal with Texas and Oklahoma can’t please Nick Saban, can it?

Florida’s life won’t be made any easier. Neither will Auburn's, Ole Miss's, Missouri's—on down the line.

Aside from putting more money in their respective coffers, one’s hard-pressed to come up with an answer.

It’s really going to be interesting when we finally hear from the SEC its reason for potentially adding Oklahoma and Texas. Hopefully, the answers won’t simply be “because times are changing.”

College athletics, especially football, are at a critical juncture. Prayerfully, the right decisions are made.