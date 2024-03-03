This time next week we’ll be just two days away from the start of spring football practice.

Hallelujah.

Not only is it one step closer to the start of football season, but like always, it will be fun to see what players step up, and who looks the part, as we get our first glimpse at the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart welcomes four new assistant coaches to his staff – Travaris Robinson, James Coley, Donte Williams, and Josh Crawford – each of whom is expected to seamlessly fit into the program.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be strange not seeing Dell McGee at practice as he was one of just two members of Smart’s original staff still with the program.

Now, Glenn Schumann is the only one.

Speaking of Schumann don’t be surprised if the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator receives another bump to his salary.

Ditto for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Look for news on that soon.

Bulldogs hot at Georgia Tech

Georgia baseball fans upset that Friday’s game at Georgia Tech would be called before playing the bottom of the fifth weren’t the only ones.

The Bulldogs – who were leading 9-3 at the time - were pretty steamed themselves.

What rankled their fur is the fact it wasn’t raining any harder than it was in the previous innings when both teams were allowed to play.

Now, with the suspended game, the two teams have to agree on a date when Georgia can travel back to Georgia Tech and play the final five innings.

Yeah, I believe in the tooth fairy, too.

Not only were players and coaches upset about a 9-3 lead being wiped away, but so was another great game by Charlie Goldstein, who struck out a career-high eight batters before the umpires made their call.

Basketball woes

It’s been a disappointing season for men’s basketball. There’s little doubt about that.

Saturday, however, was the first time I’ve felt the Bulldogs laid down. The energy just wasn’t there.

When you don’t score for basically the final seven minutes of the game, that’s an issue. Unfortunately, it’s a story we’ve seen before.

Putting together two halves of basketball has been an issue all season long. Off the top of my head, there’s only been a couple of times all year where you could say otherwise. When the players themselves keep uttering the same refrain, you know it’s an issue.

Speaking of players, it’s once again going to be interesting to see who stays and who goes.

Georgia honored seven seniors before last night’s game with Texas A&M. A few have a Covid year remaining, but right now I’m not expecting any of those to return.

The underclassmen will be the ones to watch. Mike White could have his work cut out.

Whatever the cost, Georgia needs to make sure Silas Demary Jr., Blue Cain, and Dylan James return.

The addition of touted freshman Asa Newell is going to help a lot, but White and his staff are going to HAVE to find the right assortment of transfers. Georgia is going to need to find a point guard, and the Bulldogs need to become bigger, and more physical on the front line.

Continually losing the battle in the paint won’t cut it in the SEC.

As for White, no, AD Josh Brooks is not making a change after two years as some fans are already suggesting.

Make no mistake. Georgia basketball was in serious rebuild mode after the debacle left by Tom Crean when the team won only six games two years ago.

Unfortunately, seeing a school like South Carolina – picked to finish dead last in the SEC – already assuring itself an NCAA bid in Year 2 under Lamont Paris, one can understand the frustration some Bulldog fans have.

Other random musings

…Yes, I’m a pro wrestling fan. Or ‘rasslin’ as my wife likes to say.

Quick shout out to Steve Borden, aka Sting, on his retirement match in Greensboro tonight. Had the privilege of meeting him years ago, and like most wrestlers, was a great guy, nice as he could be.

By the way, what pro wrestlers are big Georgia fans? Obviously, there’s Bill Goldberg, who played here, and most of you know about Allen Jones (AJ Styles), but there’s also Cody Rhodes (who has been to games with his wife Brandi), and Andrew Hankinson (Luke Gallows). Marty Lundy (Arn Anderson) is a big Georgia fan.

Other useless wrestling knowledge for you. Current AEW wrestler Anna Jay is a first cousin of former Georgia baseball player Randon Jernigan.

…While I’ve never bought into the “Falcons hate the Bulldogs” crowd, I do wonder with Raheem Morris going gah-gah over Kirby Smart at the NFL Combine, if we’ll start seeing more Bulldogs drafted by Atlanta’s professional football team.

…A little birdie tells me that former Georgia baseball player Kris Edge will be inducted into the Greater Savannah Area Athletic Hall of Fame.

…Was good to see Claude Felton in the baseball press box on Saturday. I asked him if he’d done any fishing since he retired. He said not yet, but he has cleaned out his garage.