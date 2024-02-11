The Dashboard: Sunday Musings
Social media can be fun; it can be enlightening. Now and then, you might learn a thing or two.
Other times, those who post on the platform can be as dumb as a bag of rocks and leave you to question your sanity.
One has to imagine DeAnna Bowers, mother of former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, was feeling the latter last week in Las Vegas.
Let’s set the stage.
Bowers was in Las Vegas earlier this week doing some media appearances ahead of the NFL Draft, when Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston took a picture of Bowers standing next to former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs great Rob Gronkowski, who was also at the event.
Although nothing intentional, the picture made Bowers, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, look like he was the water boy, leading to speculation that he would plummet in the eyes of NFL scouts.
Fortunately, this photo sent by DeAnna Bowers to UGASports proves otherwise.
While he is not quite as tall as the 6-6 Gronkowski, the three-time All-American, who finished with 2,531 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns, is still projected to be an early first-round pick in April’s draft.
Where he ultimately ends up remains to be seen, but thanks to Mama Bowers, her photo below shows he's not the small fry some were claiming him to be.
Other random thoughts on basketball and baseball
...Although it remains to be seen what the transfer portal will look like for basketball, Mike White’s shopping list after the season is over should be abundantly clear.
Georgia has to get bigger, stronger, and more physical across its frontcourt to compete at the level it wants to in the SEC.
The Bulldogs have struggled defending the rim all season, and as a result, have been outscored in the paint in all but one of their 12 SEC games.
Incoming freshman Asa Newell will help in that regard, but that won't be enough.
... I've been asked a lot lately about my feelings on Wes Johnson's first Bulldog baseball team.
Unfortunately, it's a little early to tell.
As usual, it's going to come down to pitching. While Georgia does not boast what you'd call a true "ace," the staff depth appears deeper than what we've recently seen.
Could that make a difference? We'll see. Although I'm not sure how much we'll truly know until SEC play gets underway, Georgia's non-conference schedule should afford the Bulldogs' arms to gain some confidence before kicking off conference play a month from now at Kentucky.
The Bulldogs will be scoring some runs, potentially a lot.
Of course, the returning Charlie Condon will be responsible for a large share of that, but this team appears to have a lot more power up and down the lineup.
During batting practice on Friday, I stood and watched Condon, Slate Alford, and Logan Jordan blast ball after ball after ball over the fence at Foley Field.
Condon blasted 25 home runs last year, while Johnson is hoping a change of scenery for Alford will see his homers jump to double-digits this spring.
Jordan homered 12 times for Campell last year, while fellow transfers Dylan Goldstein (13 at Florida Atlantic), Lukas Farris (13 homers at Western Kentucky), John Morant (15 at College of Central Florida) and Clayton Chadwick (10 homers at Sam Houston State) are also coming off double-digit campaigns.
Don't forget about the returning Corey Collins, either, who with a little consistency could take a huge jump for the Bulldogs this spring.
In other Bulldog news
Track and Field
Christopher Morales Williams re-set the Canadian national record in the 400-meter dash to win his featured event during day one of the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., Friday.
A native of Vaughan, Ontario, Morales Williams topped his previous Canadian national record of 46.05 set three weeks ago at The Track at New Balance Collegiate Showdown with a 45.39. The sophomore currently stands third in the school record books, and on the 2024 NCAA and world lists. Only Elija Godwin (44.75 – 2023) and the late great Torrin Lawrence (45.03 – 2010) stand ahead of Morales Williams on UGA’s top-10 list.
Teammate Hossam Hatib also set a national record of his own in the 400m after surpassing his previous Moroccan No. 1 time to better his spot in the school record books.
Saturday, Kelsie Murrell-Ross broke her own Grenadian national record in the shot put and moved to third in the Georgia record books with a throw of 55 feet, 31/2 inches.
Softball
The sixth-ranked Georgia softball team defeated Murray State, 2-0, and Purdue, 6-1, on day two of the Red & Black Showcase Saturday at Jack Turner Stadium.
Georgia stays undefeated at 4-0 on the young season. The Bulldog pitching staff has allowed just one run in 26 innings of work in the circle to begin the season while holding opponents to a .138 batting average.
Equestrian
The No. 6 Georgia equestrian team defeated No. 5 Auburn, 11-7, at the UGA Equestrian Complex on Saturday afternoon, marking the first time the Bulldogs beat the Tigers since the spring of 2022.
With the win, Georgia improves to 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are now 29-26 all-time against the Tigers with a 12-7 mark at home.
Highlighting the meet was Georgia’s riders that won Most Outstanding Performer honors. Junior Catalina Peralta was honored in Flat and Fences after receiving a score of 90 for both of her rides. Senior Hannah Jane Lucas was recognized in reining with a score of 71.5.
Women’s Tennis
After falling in the first round of the ITA Indoor Championships, the No. 4 ranked Georgia women’s team bounced back in dominant fashion with a 4-1 win over No. 8 Florida in the consolation bracket first round at the Seattle Tennis Center on Saturday.
In singles play, Georgia held on to its momentum as the Bulldogs took the first set on four of six courts.
On court five, Guillermin Grant shined bright as she made quick work of Dudeney (Florida) on her way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory, marking her second singles win in as many days. No. 38 Dasha Vidmanova joined in on the win column as her dominating performance saw her pick up a 6-0, 6-2 ranked victory over No. 67 Carly Briggs (Florida). After a Florida win on court six, Georgia capped off the day with a win thanks to No. 114 Anastasiia Lopata’s 6-2, 6-3 clincher on court four over Sara Dahlstrom.