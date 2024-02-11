Social media can be fun; it can be enlightening. Now and then, you might learn a thing or two. Other times, those who post on the platform can be as dumb as a bag of rocks and leave you to question your sanity. One has to imagine DeAnna Bowers, mother of former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, was feeling the latter last week in Las Vegas. Let’s set the stage. Bowers was in Las Vegas earlier this week doing some media appearances ahead of the NFL Draft, when Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston took a picture of Bowers standing next to former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs great Rob Gronkowski, who was also at the event. Although nothing intentional, the picture made Bowers, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, look like he was the water boy, leading to speculation that he would plummet in the eyes of NFL scouts.

Fortunately, this photo sent by DeAnna Bowers to UGASports proves otherwise. While he is not quite as tall as the 6-6 Gronkowski, the three-time All-American, who finished with 2,531 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns, is still projected to be an early first-round pick in April’s draft. Where he ultimately ends up remains to be seen, but thanks to Mama Bowers, her photo below shows he's not the small fry some were claiming him to be.

Brock Bowers and Rob Gronkowski last week in Las Vegas. (DeAnna Bowers)

Other random thoughts on basketball and baseball

...Although it remains to be seen what the transfer portal will look like for basketball, Mike White’s shopping list after the season is over should be abundantly clear. Georgia has to get bigger, stronger, and more physical across its frontcourt to compete at the level it wants to in the SEC. The Bulldogs have struggled defending the rim all season, and as a result, have been outscored in the paint in all but one of their 12 SEC games. Incoming freshman Asa Newell will help in that regard, but that won't be enough. ... I've been asked a lot lately about my feelings on Wes Johnson's first Bulldog baseball team. Unfortunately, it's a little early to tell. As usual, it's going to come down to pitching. While Georgia does not boast what you'd call a true "ace," the staff depth appears deeper than what we've recently seen. Could that make a difference? We'll see. Although I'm not sure how much we'll truly know until SEC play gets underway, Georgia's non-conference schedule should afford the Bulldogs' arms to gain some confidence before kicking off conference play a month from now at Kentucky. The Bulldogs will be scoring some runs, potentially a lot. Of course, the returning Charlie Condon will be responsible for a large share of that, but this team appears to have a lot more power up and down the lineup. During batting practice on Friday, I stood and watched Condon, Slate Alford, and Logan Jordan blast ball after ball after ball over the fence at Foley Field. Condon blasted 25 home runs last year, while Johnson is hoping a change of scenery for Alford will see his homers jump to double-digits this spring. Jordan homered 12 times for Campell last year, while fellow transfers Dylan Goldstein (13 at Florida Atlantic), Lukas Farris (13 homers at Western Kentucky), John Morant (15 at College of Central Florida) and Clayton Chadwick (10 homers at Sam Houston State) are also coming off double-digit campaigns. Don't forget about the returning Corey Collins, either, who with a little consistency could take a huge jump for the Bulldogs this spring.

