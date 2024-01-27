For the past few years, one of my January duties has been an end-of-the-month trip to Mobile for Senior Bowl week.

As you already know, Georgia has been well-represented at the annual event.

This year seven former Bulldogs–Daijun Edwards, Sedrick Van Pran, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, William Mote, Tykee Smith, and Javon Bullard–will each be looking to impress scouts and representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

Personally, it’s a nice opportunity to talk with players in a more laid-back scenario.

At Georgia, players are taught what they can and cannot say. Selected Bulldogs are herded in front of a podium, something not everyone is comfortable with. Here, it’s more of a one-on-one, relaxed environment for all involved.

While having the chance to work in front of all 32 NFL teams is a wonderful opportunity for all seven Bulldogs in attendance, there are two who really have a chance to make an impression.

One is Mote. Except for their respective teams’ pro days, long snappers do not receive a lot of opportunities to perform in front of a large group of NFL personnel as Mote will this week on the campus of South Alabama.

Mote is one of just two long snappers at the event, along with Wisconsin’s Peter Bowden.

The other former Bulldog with an opportunity to move up in the eyes of teams is Edwards. He may not have been the flashiest running back for Georgia during Kirby Smart’s tenure, but he’s always been dependable.

For NFL teams that don’t already realize this, they will learn this week.