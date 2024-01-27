The Dashboard: Sunday Musings
For the past few years, one of my January duties has been an end-of-the-month trip to Mobile for Senior Bowl week.
As you already know, Georgia has been well-represented at the annual event.
This year seven former Bulldogs–Daijun Edwards, Sedrick Van Pran, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, William Mote, Tykee Smith, and Javon Bullard–will each be looking to impress scouts and representatives from all 32 NFL teams.
Personally, it’s a nice opportunity to talk with players in a more laid-back scenario.
At Georgia, players are taught what they can and cannot say. Selected Bulldogs are herded in front of a podium, something not everyone is comfortable with. Here, it’s more of a one-on-one, relaxed environment for all involved.
While having the chance to work in front of all 32 NFL teams is a wonderful opportunity for all seven Bulldogs in attendance, there are two who really have a chance to make an impression.
One is Mote. Except for their respective teams’ pro days, long snappers do not receive a lot of opportunities to perform in front of a large group of NFL personnel as Mote will this week on the campus of South Alabama.
Mote is one of just two long snappers at the event, along with Wisconsin’s Peter Bowden.
The other former Bulldog with an opportunity to move up in the eyes of teams is Edwards. He may not have been the flashiest running back for Georgia during Kirby Smart’s tenure, but he’s always been dependable.
For NFL teams that don’t already realize this, they will learn this week.
Huge week ahead for Bulldog basketball team
Another great comeback by the Bulldogs came up short in overtime against Florida, placing even more emphasis on Georgia’s next two games–both at Stegeman Coliseum.
On Wednesday, the Bulldogs entertain Alabama. Then there's a rematch Saturday against South Carolina.
The Crimson Tide recently dropped out of the top 25, but are still one of the SEC’s better teams at 13-6. South Carolina only has three losses, one coming to the Bulldogs two weeks ago in Columbia.
For those counting, Georgia (14-6, 4-3) is 11-1 this year at Stegeman Coliseum. Butt to keep its NCAA hopes alive, the team needs to win both games next week.
Wes Johnson's analytical mind
As for baseball: the first pitch for the 2024 season is set to take place on Friday, Feb. 16 against UNC-Asheville for Game 1 of the Wes Johnson era.
Hopefully, you checked out my preseason series after my recent conversation with the new Bulldog coach. In my conversations with Johnson, his knowledge of all things analytic still blows my mind.
During our talk last week, Johnson smiled that he wanted to keep it simple and “not go too deep in the weeds” when explaining his thoughts on the different metrics he uses.
This old-school sportswriter can appreciate that. The game of baseball has certainly changed over the years, and analytics now play a huge role.
Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs appear to have a coach who knows them inside and out.
In case you missed it
• Women’s Golf: Caterina Don’s runner-up performance led four Bulldogs who posted top-10 finishes in the rain-shortened Lady Bulldog Individual Invitational on Saturday. Originally scheduled for 36 holes, the tournament ended following the first round at the UGA Golf Course after rain delays made playing the complete second on Saturday impossible.
Don, a fifth-year senior from Pinerolo, Italy, fired a 2-under 70 and finished a stroke behind Washington's Stefanie Deng. In addition, LoraLie Coward and Natachanok "Drive" Tunwannarux tied for fourth at even-par 72, and Kate Song played eighth with a 73.
• Women’s track and field: Lady Bulldog junior Elan Kulichenko collected her third straight victory in the high jump during day one of the Razorback Invitational Friday. Kulichenko matched her season-best mark of 1.86 meters/6 feet, 1-1/4 inches with a first attempt clearance to cruise to a win. Her effort equaled her No. 8 mark on the 2024 NCAA list.
There’s more.
Saturday, Georgia women’s 4x400-meter relay shattered the school record for bronze medal honors to highlight the second day of the Razorback Invitational.
Sydney Harris, Aaliyah Butler, Haley Tate and Kimberly Harris passed the baton around for a 3:28.01 to take third in the relay. This topped the Lady Bulldogs’ 3:31.09 from the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships and pushed the current group of Georgia women into the third spot nationally.
• The No. 4-ranked Georgia women's tennis team earned its first dual match victory of the season after sweeping South Florida 4-0 on the first day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Friday. It marked the first victory for new Lady Bulldog tennis coach Drake Bernstein.