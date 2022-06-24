The Dashboard: Summer report, some QB talk and fish tales

The start of football season is getting closer with each passing day.

This time a month from now, the annual SEC media days will have come and gone, and we’ll be looking forward to the start of fall camp.

Hopefully, that means we’ll finally be back to normal. Not to complain, but Covid really put a damper on covering the Bulldogs, with the majority of interviews limited to Zoom.

There will not see a single tear shed here if Zooms are history.

Currently, the Bulldogs are month into their summer workouts under the watchful eyes of strength coach Scott Sinclair and his capable staff.

As you probably know, coaches are now allowed to interact with players eight hours a week, with up to two hours available for football-related meetings or film review.

While fans naturally want to know who is standing out, etc, one has to be careful not to get too caught up on what they hear from 7-on-7 drills.

This time of the year is as much about bonding as anything else. Last summer, Smart made a point of introducing the players to the various “skull sessions,” where players would meet, and get to know one another on a whole new personal level.

The premise being, if you really feel like someone is your brother, that love you feel for them will carry over to the football field with the end result being a more galvanized unity, where the all-for-one and one-for-all mentality does not lend itself to some snazzy catchphrase.

From what little seeps out of the football fortress at Butts-Mehre, this is once again the focus of the Bulldogs as they prepare to defend last year’s national crown.

As for some other topics, just spit-balling here…

… Not suggesting whatsoever this happened as it pertained to Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas on Thursday but recruiting quarterbacks requires overcoming some false narratives by Smart and company.

That’s due to some negative recruiting, where Georgia’s perceived handling of its quarterbacks has been popular fodder for rival schools.

For example, per sources, schools have attempted to spread the notion that Smart will not play his “most talented” quarterback, many using JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett as an example.

Quarterback recruits – especially high-ranking ones – have been reminded that just because they may be the most-talented, that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed of winning a job. The Justin Fields-Jake Fromm sage has also been brought up.

Yes, it’s ridiculous.

What Georgia accomplished with Bennett last year should make everyone notice that the Bulldog coaching staff knows what it’s doing with its quarterbacks. It’s just with everything being so competitive in regard to recruiting, you’ve got other programs that will not hesitate to conjure up a story if they think it will help a kid pick their school.

It’s kind of like that notion from a couple of years ago that Georgia was unable to develop defensive linemen and get them ready for the NFL. You don’t hear anyone suggesting that now.

… Ok, I lied. Some freshmen have “flashed” during workouts so far. “Flashed” is a good description, because it doesn’t place the high expectations that Smart abhors, but does show that, hey, this player could be pretty good if he continues to improve.

That said, players who I’ve heard have “flashed” include wide receiver newcomer Dillon Bell. Bell’s a bigger receiver (215 pounds) and has shown great hands thus far.

Running backs Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul certainly look the part from a physical standpoint, while outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. has also “impressed,” I’m told.

… Keep hearing that the competition at both offensive guard spots will be a fun battle. There’s some depth there, especially if Tate Ratledge is fully recovered from the Lisfranc injury he suffered in the opener against Clemson. There are four, maybe even five players, who have a chance to win those starting jobs.

… Speaking of the offensive line, despite all the reservations some fans had about Stacy Searels – that’s S-E-A-R-E-L-S – early scuttlebutt from players is they enjoy playing for him and looking forward to working with the veteran coach this year.

… For those “worrying” about Smart’s new contract, please don’t. There are no issues. Although no timetable is in place for when the school will officially announce a new deal, it’s coming, and Smart will be paid accordingly.

… Quick basketball note. New head coach Mike White should have his family moved from Gainesville this week.

… Just a personal FYI, I’ll be hitting the road for a couple of weeks to fish down at the Gulf of Mexico. Promised the wife that means no Dawgvent, no Twitter (except to braggingly post pictures of the trout and redfish I plan to catch), and no Facebook (except the aforementioned fish).

I will leave you, however, with an Opponent Series taking a look at all 12 of Georgia’s foes for 2022 and examining the three biggest questions for each.

See y’all on July 11.