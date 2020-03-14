Like most of you, getting used to the idea of no sports until April 15-at the earliest-has been a struggle.

It’s hard to wrap my head around everything that’s happened. It still doesn’t seem real.

No doubt Kirby Smart feels the same way, as this COVID-19 business has put a major crimp in the Bulldogs’ preparation for the upcoming campaign.

No, he’s not the only one.

It didn’t surprise me in the least that the SEC stepped in and told all 14 member schools that they were to cease all activities, practice, games and everything until April 15. After this long time out, they will re-evaluate the current situation and determine whether or not schools will be able to squeeze some sort of on-field practice in before the summer.

At least that’s the hope.

In talking to a few folks, fingers are being crossed that by April 15 teams will be able to reconvene and be allowed to hold some semblance of spring ball. Not sure if they’d be able to use the typical 15 practices allotted for spring practice or not, but at this point, anything would be better than nothing.

But that remains a BIG IF.

Although it’s hoped that the situation with coronavirus will be cleared up by April 15, there’s no guarantee that will be the case. A few people I’ve traded messages with are afraid it’s wishful thinking.

Which for Georgia, would a shame, and potentially damaging to the Bulldogs’ 2020 campaign.

This spring was incredibly important for Todd Monken, whose challenge of transforming the Bulldog offense has now been made even more difficult. Potentially losing out on 15 days of on-field prep when you’re trying to put in your system - with a new quarterback no less - is an unsettling proposition.

Hopefully, that won’t happen, but if it does, the NCAA needs to relax its summer rules on the number of hours coaches can spend with their players during film work and 7-on-7 drills.

I’ve been asked a few questions by subscribers regarding what the Bulldogs are allowed to do now.

Unfortunately, nothing.

Students who live in dorms and unable to leave may stay, but the league has made it absolutely clear that that there will be no, and they mean no activity before the April 15 deadline at the earliest.

Most players, however, are gone.

All students who left for spring break where told not to return for two weeks. Backup quarterback D’Wan Mathis, for example, has already driven back to his family’s home on Michigan. The same is true for most others.

Whatever workouts there will be to stay in shape, it’s going to be up to the players to get that done on their own, at least until they’re allowed to return to campus.



