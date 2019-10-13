It’s easy to heap most of the blame for Saturday’s 20-17 loss to South Carolina on the shoulders of quarterback Jake Fromm.

Four turnovers—including a career-high three interceptions and a fumbled snap—are mistakes the junior from Warner Robins certainly wishes he could have back.

He played, by any standards, a terrible game. Fromm admitted so himself. However, looking back on the debacle that was Georgia’s first loss to an unranked team since 2016, there’s a more disturbing area that needs addressing before it costs the Bulldogs any more games.

Offensive coaching, or at least what so far has been an unwillingness—or stubbornness—to tweak what’s not working and not get more creative to put players in a better position for success is an issue.