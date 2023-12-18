My colleague Brent Rollins summed it up perfectly on our impromptu livestream earlier Monday when asked about Carson Beck’s decision to return to Georgia for his senior year.

This was an early Christmas present for the Bulldogs and their fans.

No doubt, head coach Kirby Smart will sleep a little better tonight.

So too, should Georgia fans.

Beck’s decision is beyond huge. Let’s just tell it like it is.

Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi have bright, bright futures. Both are going to be excellent college quarterbacks.

However, you cannot beat experience, and when you’re talking about the most important position on the field, if your quarterback does not have experience, that’s typically a difficult recipe to follow.

Georgia’s schedule next fall is already tough enough.

An opener with Clemson, plus an SEC road schedule that includes trips to Alabama and Texas would have been a daunting task for a quarterback just learning what it’s like to be a starter in the SEC.

Beck will not be intimidated by what he sees.

From a personal standpoint, another season of starts in the SEC won’t hurt him, either.

Beck could have come out and been the third, fourth, or fifth quarterback selected. Who knows?

If pro teams had any concerns, it’s that Beck “only” has 13 starts under his belt. Another season of similar success playing the same number of games is only going to cement his standings as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and likely a first-round pick.

In other words, everybody wins.

And don’t think for one itty bitty second that the timing of Beck’s announcement and the news that Dylan Raiola was de-committing from Georgia to sign with Nebraska were a coincidence.

This was a well-conceived plan to thwart the “bad news” with the most important news of all, that Georgia’s starting quarterback is returning.

As good as Dylan Raiola could turn out to be, he wasn’t going to beat out Beck for the starting job, and there would have been absolutely no guarantees he would have beaten out Stockton - who will have had three years under his belt-for the starting job in 2025.

For that matter, there would have been no sure thing against Puglisi, either.

Although fans may feel differently, knowing how Smart operates and the fact he doesn’t burn bridges, you’re not going to hear any crying within the walls of Georgia’s football facility for how its quarterback room shook out.

Carson Beck is back. That’s what is important as Georgia can move forward knowing its best chance for success next fall will be because its starting quarterback will be back under center for the second year in a row.

Merry Christmas, indeed.