Typically, there’s not a lot of groundbreaking news that comes out of the quarterly meetings held by the UGA Athletic Association.

It’s mostly an opportunity to provide updates on existing projects, to vote on future funding, to pay tribute to athletic success on the field or academic success in the classroom.

Every now and then the board recuses itself into executive session to discuss matters of personnel. That was the case on Wednesday when the executive board voted to extend athletic director Greg McGarity’s contract by one year. The contract was set to expire June 30.

According to UGA president Jere Morehead, the extension was approved with a unanimous vote.

The executive board met for approximately 10 minutes before the media, non-voting board members, and McGarity were summoned back into the room where Morehead announced that McGarity would be sticking around for at least another year.

That didn’t come as welcome news to a contingent of Georgia fans, including critics who see McGarity as a weak leader and someone who’s reticent in the way he handles his job.

Athletic directors are often a focus for criticism. But the complaints by McGarity's detractors are not totally without merit, despite the fact Georgia has upgraded facilities for many of its sports in recent years. On Wednesday for example, the UGAAA voted for an $8.5 million dollar upgrade to the tennis grandstand at Henry Feild Stadium.

During the early years of McGarity's tenure, which started in August of 2010, Georgia seemed to drag its feet upgrading the school’s football facilities when Mark Richt was the head coach.

While the program’s indoor athletic facility was approved and plans put in place for its construction under Richt’s watch, it wasn’t until Kirby Smart became the head coach that the ball really got rolling. This past year Georgia also unveiled the completed $65 million West End Zone Project. Now, Georgia will hire an architecture firm to look into what it will take to basically renovate the Butts-Mehre Building for a much-needed upgrade. That upgrade will include the larger weight room that Smart has been pining for ever since arriving in Athens.

How long it will take to build is not exactly clear.

Morehead said the plan is for everything to get rolling as quickly as possible, noting that a fundraising tour is set to begin this spring, featuring Smart and head basketball coach Tom Crean.

Ironically, news of McGarity’s extension came on the same day that another hot-button issue was confirmed by Morehead: that Georgia will flip its long-standing series with Auburn and Tennessee. In 2020. Georgia will start playing the Tigers in early October with the game against the Vols moving to November.

McGarity said that Smart is on board with the move, although the head coach has been unavailable for comment since the Bulldogs’ loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl, outside of the occasional press release.

Ultimately, we’d like to hear from him.

Still, traditionalists correctly point out that Georgia and Auburn have played in November every year since 1937. They see this as an additional cross for McGarity to bear.

Supposedly, the genesis for a move came at the behest of Auburn, which didn’t want to end conference play in even years, playing Georgia and Alabama both on the road.

Conversely, Smart expressed to media at last May’s SEC Spring Meetings that he wasn’t crazy about ending odd numbers year with road games at Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Honestly, this whole situation could have been handled another way to keep everyone happy. Just have Auburn return the favor Georgia paid in 2011 and 2012, and return to Athens for two straight years. That way, both the Tigers and Bulldogs would have been able to play the game and avoid having to travel for two games against arch-rivals every other season.

However, that’s apparently not happening.

According to McGarity on Wednesday, it won't come to pass unless the conference expands.He also noted that seven other schools had to change the rotation of games.

While in the grand scheme it may not matter when Georgia and Auburn play, why try to fix something that wasn’t necessarily broken?

I asked McGarity how the league flipping the game would benefit the Bulldogs.

He declined to say, stating that once the SEC releases the schedule, he’d “be able to answer those sorts of things.”

Okay, but that’s the sort of comment that makes McGarity’s critics cringe. Is he truly fighting for Georgia’s best interests? That's a question I’ve been asked more than a few times over the past eight years.

The other question I often hear concerns how much longer McGarity will remain as Georgia’s AD.

Apparently, it’s as long as McGarity wants to keep working. He’s certainly got Morehead’s support, and ultimately that’s the person whose opinion counts the most.

McGarity said he told Morehead it was his desire to work with only a one-year extension, which suggests there’s at least been some thought toward retiring in the not-to-distant future.

While that may not be soon enough for a certain contingent of Georgia fans, it does appear that McGarity will leave on his own terms.

Time will tell how long that will be. Until then, don’t expect McGarity’s critics to stop voicing their opinions anytime soon.