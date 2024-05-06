Many college coaches are able to show their players how to enhance their skills. It’s the ones who inspire and convince them to believe in what they’re doing who ultimately have the biggest impact.

That appears to be what we’re seeing with Georgia’s baseball team.

Believe it and make it so. That's been Wes Johnson’s mantra from the first day he stepped on campus as the Bulldogs’ new head baseball coach.

After this weekend’s sweep of No. 13 Vanderbilt, that belief is greater than it’s been all season.

Not only are the Bulldogs setting themselves up for their first trip back to the NCAA Tournament; they're entertaining thoughts of actually hosting one of the 16 NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2019.

While many coaches would cringe hearing their players speak out loud about achieving such a goal, Johnson welcomes the chatter as much as he welcomes seeing Charlie Condon at the plate with a 3-1 count and runners on first and second base.

“This league is really hard, but if you don’t even think about it, if you don’t ever lie in your bed at night and see yourself doing things here, then how are you ever going to do it?” Johnson said. “You’ve got to talk about it. It shouldn’t be this unicorn. You first have to talk about it, then you’ve got to think about it, and then believe you can do it. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

For those wondering about the likelihood, let’s take a look.

Last year, SEC schools served as hosts for half of the 16 regional sites.

While I don’t anticipate the conference receiving eight this year, the Bulldogs are very much in the running with a strong finish in the final two series against South Carolina and Florida.

Currently, you can go ahead and pencil in Arkansas and Texas A&M from the West, and Tennessee and Kentucky from the East as regional hosts.

That leaves Mississippi State (14-10 in the conference), along with Georgia (13-11 in the conference) and South Carolina (13-11 in the conference) as the next three on the list.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks exchange pleasantries in Columbia starting Thursday.

For Georgia, a series victory over South Carolina would be a tremendous step toward hosting. But as long as the Bulldogs do not get swept and win the season-ending series against Florida, that would give Georgia 16 conference wins and an argument to host.

“We’re in control of whatever it is we want,” Condon said. “We can still do anything. We can host, and we can bring the playoffs back to us, which would be really fun.”

Belief doesn’t just apply to what the team feels it can accomplish these final two weeks of the regular season.

It also applies to what players feel about their own abilities to succeed on the field.

People ask all the time why this team continues to improve and excel. In a game as mentally challenging as baseball, belief is 50 percent of the battle.

You can be a hitter as talented as Condon or a pitcher able to paint all four corners of the quadrant every time you throw the ball. But unless you believe in yourself and what you’re seeking, you’ll never be able to consistently succeed, or overcome whatever doubts you might have.

At Georgia, there are no better two examples than pitchers Kolten Smith and Zach Harris.

Some early scuffles still have Smith’s ERA at 5.06, but thanks largely to Johnson’s belief, the sophomore right-hander has been the most dominant arm at UGA's disposal.

Smith’s last 22 innings have seen him allow just two earned runs on 13 hits with two walks and 36 strikeouts.

Although not quite as extensive, the hard-throwing Harris is enjoying similar success, despite an ERA sitting at 6.14.

After Sunday’s four-inning, no-hit effort, Harris (5-0) has pitched seven innings with zero hits, three walks, and 10 strikeouts.

“The guy (Johnson) just lights a fire under you, and you know you’ve got someone behind you no matter what, and willing to throw you in any situation,” Harris said. “He lets us know we’re all great ball players, that we’re here for a reason. Every single player on this team has great ability and a coach who is always there to back you up. If you have a question, go ask him and he’ll know. It’s just great having someone who is always in your corner.”

With eyes firmly on the final two weeks of the regular season and the ensuing postseason, Georgia’s belief in itself and what it’s capable of is at a season high.

How far will that belief carry the Bulldogs in Johnson’s first year?

We’re about to see. The journey has certainly been a lot of fun to watch thus far.