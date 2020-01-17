Kirby Smart has the reputation for being stubborn. It’s his way or the highway.

However, Friday, he showed he’s amenable to change with news that Todd Monken will replace James Coley as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

It was a strong move that had to be made.

Although it remains to be seen exactly what impact Monken will have in the immediate term, Smart seems to have decided he could not take another year in which the offense struggled to the extent it did last fall.

Kudos to Smart for being proactive. Monken brings a pedigree for passing success that should serve the Bulldogs well.

While serving as the offensive coordinator at Tampa Bay, his Bucs led the NFL in passing offense with 320 yards per game, with 45 percent of the passes attempted going at least 10 yards.

It took some courage for Smart to make the move.

He and Coley, who will apparently remain with the team as an assistant head coach, go back a long way. The two are longtime friends. But Friday’s decision proved that Smart does indeed put the well-being of his team ahead of friendship. He showed it by stripping Coley of his title and giving the job to Monken, who has proven himself as someone who can get results.

It should be pointed out that Coley doesn’t deserve all the blame. Injuries at wide receiver didn’t do him or the Bulldogs any favors this fall. Unfortunately, the lack of explosive plays and the struggle to score points were simply too much for Smart to ignore.

Watching what LSU did, after making its offensive change by bringing in Joe Brady, must have also impressed Smart.

Ed Orgeron, a defensive coach, is someone Smart respects. Seeing him step aside and hand the entire offensive reins over to Brady and Steve Ensminger likely helped sway the decision.

Will Smart be able to resist the urge to dabble in Monken’s offensive affairs? We’ll see, but the guess here is it's Monken's show now. The veteran coach has earned his stripes, so let him take full control and run with it.

Graduate transfer Jamie Newman should certainly benefit by working with his new coordinator. His development, and that of Georgia’s offense, should be fun to watch.

It was definitely the right call.