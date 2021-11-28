The Dashboard: Doubt Bulldogs, Bennett at your own risk

Let’s start with the notion that Georgia’s schedule has resembled something this side of a marshmallow.

Let’s address what have been two of the bigger talking points for the top-ranked Georgia football team ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship against Alabama: strength of schedule and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Somebody grab an ice pick and stab me in the eye.

OK, if you go by last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, No. 25 Arkansas is the only team still ranked that the Bulldogs have beaten.

Never mind that four of Georgia’s foes—Clemson, the aforementioned Razorbacks, Auburn and Kentucky—were ranked when the Bulldogs won.

Granted, Clemson is not quite the team we thought it was, but along with Kentucky, the Tigers have nine victories, with Arkansas sitting there with eight and Auburn coming within a cat’s whisker of knocking off Alabama. The Bulldogs are 9-0 against teams headed to bowls.



Here’s another stat to chew on. Georgia’s eight SEC victories were by an average of just under 32 points—easily tops in the SEC.

But here’s the one that to me is the kicker and should be the mic drop for arguing whether Georgia is worthy of its top billing.

Let’s compare the comparable scores with SEC championship opponent Alabama. This isn’t meant to be a knock on the Crimson Tide, or me predicting the outcome. Just making a comparison.

Georgia and Alabama have faced four common opponents: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Let’s examine:

Alabama 31, Florida 29 ➤ Georgia 34, Florida 7

Alabama 52, Tennessee 24 ➤ Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35 ➤ Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT ➤ Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Now, every game is different and each one is an entity unto itself.

Nevertheless, if you’re going to trumpet Alabama’s strength of schedule and claim the Bulldogs played a soft one, you need to check the results.

Georgia’s biggest problem in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not be the physical challenge presented by the Crimson Tide, but finding the belief that it can finally knock off Alabama, once and for all.

As far as Bennett, it’s completely understandable why this has been the topic du jour. When you have a former five-star quarterback on the sideline like JT Daniels, who fits all the physical profiles coaches crave and has enjoyed success, it’s only natural to want him under center.

Especially, when you consider Bennett is a former walk-on, someone who may or may not be six feet tall and does not weigh 200 pounds.

To folks' credit, you don’t see a lot of personal bashing of Bennett in the way we have with other recent quarterbacks. Oh, it's out there, but at least it's rare. Most observers appreciate what Bennett has done to put the Bulldogs in the position they’re in.

However, perhaps it’s time to stop doubting Bennett for what he supposedly cannot do and start believing in what he can accomplish—including being the quarterback to finally lead the Bulldogs to a win over nemesis Alabama.

As you’ve probably heard from me in the past, it was always my contention that Georgia would need Daniels to win the SEC and perhaps a national title.

We’ll know the answer to that soon enough, but the time for simply dismissing Bennett has passed. No longer should anyone be betting their mortgage that Bennett cannot lead this team to football’s holy grail.

It's time to stop worrying more about being right on Twitter and message boards. It’s time to stop with the notion that Bennett “doesn’t throw a good pass,” he “can’t throw it deep,” he “doesn’t make the right reads,” and he’s “just a game manager.” Might as well question him for driving a Ford over a Chevy or dipping Skoal instead of Copenhagen. It’s to the point that nothing makes sense.



But, but, but—

No buts. When dissecting Bennett’s game, people like to dismiss his record-breaking performance against UAB, when he completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half. Although his outing last week against Charleston Southern (8 of 14 for 105 yards and two scores) was certainly ho-hum, if you’re going to penalize Bennett for those games, then turnabout should be fair play.

Alabama’s Bryce Young is one of the brightest young stars in college football. He’s a Heisman Trophy contender.

But if you’re going to blow off Bennett’s effort against UAB and Charleston Southern, then Young’s games against Mercer and New Mexico State need to be considered.

Yes, Young was spectacular in both of those games. He completed a combined 40 of 50 passes for 497 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pointing this out isn’t a knock on the Crimson Tide QB. Quite the contrary. It doesn't reflect anything negative on him, nor should such games for Bennett, who continues to prove he’s a much better quarterback than he was a season ago. Entering play Saturday, he ranks second nationally in passing efficiency with a rating of 188.55.

The late Tug McGraw gets credit for coining the oft-quoted phrase “You gotta believe” while a pitcher in 1973 for the New York Mets. Perhaps it’s time college football fans to believe that Georgia, as its team is constructed today, has a chance for a special, special year.

Georgia has dominated its schedule, including foes whom Saturday’s opponent struggled to defeat, while Bennett continues to prove his doubters wrong.

Perhaps it’s time to believe in both.