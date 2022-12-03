ATLANTA – For those doubting that the thrill from winning Saturday’s SEC Championship compares to that felt from capturing the National Championship back in January at Lucas Oil Stadium, ask Stetson Bennett.

Being crowned the best in college football was an experience the quarterback will never forget. But as the Bulldogs basked under the falling confetti after outscoring LSU at Mercedes Benz Stadium 50-30, this was special, too.

“Winning the SEC is a big deal. This is the best conference in football. National championships are huge and great. That's our next goal. But SEC is the first goal, second goal after winning the East,” Bennett said. “Winning the SEC Championship, there's only one of those. It's a banner. It's the same thing as a national championship, just a little bit smaller scale. So, yeah, it was important for us.”

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart described the desire of winning the program’s first SEC Championship since 2017 as a “checking the box” opportunity.

The Bulldogs ripped out the entire page.

Although one can argue last year’s loss to Alabama was just the motivation needed to refocus and vanquish the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis, being able to call themselves “SEC champions” is an honor nobody inside the program takes lightly. Being considered the best team from what’s proven to be the nation’s best conference is an accomplishment of the highest standard.

Standard. There’s that word again.

Although there were certainly uncharacteristic shenanigans in the secondary that led to LSU throwing for 502 yards, there was not too much snarking about that after the game.

With 15 practices before their date with either Ohio State or TCU in the semifinals, there will be plenty of time for corrections.

No need to worry about that today.

This was a victory to celebrate and celebrate the Bulldogs should.

“The thing I'll never shy away from or tell people is that physical wins in our league. You see, our league's different. Our league's tough. Our league's hard. Week in and week out, it's extremely physical,” Smart said. “So, you got to set yourself apart and you got to have a culture, build your culture around guys who think toughness matters. If toughness doesn't matter, you have no chance this week. You win on the road with toughness. I thought we won tonight with some toughness.”

Offensively, Georgia showed how good it can be.

All that fretting that the Bulldogs were “de-emphasizing” the pass game after their games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs proved that narrative to be untrue.

In the climate-controlled conditions of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Todd Monken was aggressive, and the Bulldogs hit LSU with a barrage that not many were expecting coming in.

Fears that Georgia lacks the firepower to compete with the best offense should no longer be a concern.

While many will now shift their worry to Georgia’s secondary and all the passing yards surrendered, the Bulldogs sit in an enviable position as far as the playoffs are concerned.

Georgia is expected to be right at home at Mercedes-Benz for the CFP semifinals. After scoring 99 points in their two games here, there’s obviously a comfort level.

What’s also comforting is the fact Georgia now returns to a scenario the Bulldogs are well familiar with.

After successfully navigating the playoffs last season with wins over Michigan and Alabama, the Bulldogs know exactly what’s necessary if they want to become the first school since Alabama to claim back-to-back national titles since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011 and 2012.

Will that happen? We’ll know before too long.

For now, these Bulldogs will be soaking in what it means to be the kings of the best conference in college football before taking aim at the big prize in Los Angeles in January.