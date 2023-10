It appears the notion that Georgia should no longer be considered one of the top teams in the country may have been a wee bit premature.

If Georgia's performance in the 51-13 blitzkrieg of Kentucky is to be believed, the shine is back on Kirby Smart’s squad.

After all, this was a Wildcat team that many predicted would have a chance of pulling off the upset, even as a 14.5 underdog.

Earlier Saturday, ESPN GameDay’s Pat McAfee declared that he “wasn’t worried about Georgia” moving forward. Ahem, Mr. McAfee, these Bulldogs are showing they still have plenty of bite.