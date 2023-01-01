ATLANTA – After scurrying back from post-game interviews following Saturday night’s 42-41 breath-taker over Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, the following thought crossed my mind.

In the 26 years, I’ve covered Georgia football, was this the most exciting game yours truly has ever seen?

Certainly, there have been other close ones. The only one that immediately pops into my mind is Georgia’s overtime victory over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

In that game, however, the score went back and forth the entire way. Although the lead Saturday night changed hands four times, the fact the Bulldogs were 14 down entering the fourth quarter lends one to believe this just might have been it—especially when you consider all that was at stake.

Where Sony Michel’s 25-yard run in overtime was certainly exciting, watching the anxiety on the faces of the Georgia sideline suddenly turned into sheer jubilation when Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left was unforgettable.

As a result, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Los Angeles and the national championship against Texas Christian.

There’s a title to defend, folks. One more step to go.

With Saturday night’s victory, Kirby Smart’s squad has a chance to win its second national crown in as many years.

Let this soak in for just a second.

The last time that happened took place in 2011 and 2012, when Alabama won back-to-back crowns. However, that was part of the BCS era. Georgia will have an opportunity to do something that hasn’t occurred since the College Football Playoff came into being in 2014.

People ask all the time how this Bulldogs team was able to get back to this position after losing 15 players last year to the NFL draft.

My answer has always been threefold. First, it starts with recruiting. What Kirby Smart and his entire staff accomplish every season by bringing in what’s annually considered one of the nation’s best classes can never be underscored.

To compete at this level, you have to have the Jimmys and Joes; Georgia has plenty of both.

The second is coaching. After talent, getting the players to buy in and execute at the level it takes to win an SEC Championship and compete for a national title is a must.

The third is ownership. This goes back to Smart and the culture he’s instilled in Athens. All season, players owned getting better, owned improving every week, owned playing to the standard that Smart demands.

The only way Georgia wins this game Saturday is by digging within its collective self. Weaker-minded players would have folded. No questions.

By now, you should know that this is a program where operating within the systems on both sides of the football is the focus. There is obviously greatness within the sum of the parts.

You know who those "parts" are.

You’ve got to start with Stetson Bennett, whose story gets even more and more amazing.

By his own admission, Bennett did not play his best game. But when the outcome is on the line, Bulldogs fans should know by now there’s no better player to be at the controls than the 25-year-old senior, whose nearly flawless drive with 2:43 left pushed Georgia ahead.

Now, there’s one more win to go.

One more victory away from putting the Bulldogs on a pedestal that only truly great teams ever achieve: back-to-back national champions.

It’s a thing neither Bulldog fans, nor myself, will forget anytime soon.