ATLANTA – Allow me to put this as succinctly as possible – the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the best four teams in the country and deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

This is not a guess.

After witnessing Saturday’s SEC Championship, there can be absolutely no doubt of that.

This isn’t homer talk. These aren’t the ravings of a butt-hurt fan. This is the opinion of someone who watched a team—the Georgia Bulldogs in this case—take the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide to the very limit before falling 35-28 in a game Kirby Smart’s squad could have—and probably should have—won.

Hopefully, the selection committee will take note because the Bulldogs have one helluva good argument to be one of the four teams to advance to the playoffs.

I’m just afraid I know what the ultimate answer will be.

The CFB bylaws state that the four teams selected will be chosen based on strength of schedule, head-to-head results, results against common opponents—yes, championships won—and the ever-ambiguous “other factors.”

Based on what I saw Saturday at Mercedes Benz, it’s fairly apparent Georgia is one of the nation’s top four teams, right now.

Alabama came into play with its smallest margin of victory a still-whopping 22 points. The nation's No. 1 team was supposed to be invincible. Georgia showed that the Crimson Tide is beatable, and how the Bulldogs, along with possibly Clemson, are likely the only two programs with the athletes on both sides of the ball to give Alabama a run.

Unfortunately, from the outside looking in, it’s going to take stones the size of Paul Bunyan’s for the selection committee to put the Bulldogs in and leave Big 12 champ Oklahoma and Big 10 champ Ohio State on the outside.

The loss to LSU looms larger here, too.

Can you imagine the &^% storm? I can promise you the committee does, and after the SEC got two teams in last year, one can almost guarantee it wants to avoid that scenario—which, fair or not, is likely to be the case.

The bottom line is the CFP committee does not want two SEC teams in the final four, even though two certainly deserve to be there.

Unfortunately, until you decide to expand the field to eight teams, you’re going to run into situations like this every year. That way, you can keep the UCFs of the world happy, along with teams like Georgia who meet all the necessary requirements but don’t quite have the record as we do with this year’s Big 12 and Big 10 champs.

Nevertheless, if the four best teams are REALLY the four best teams as of Dec. 2, 2018, the Bulldogs have an argument.

For example, shouldn’t national championship contenders be required to play a little defense?

Georgia and Alabama have given up 434 points combined. Oklahoma and Ohio State have combined to give up 688.

That’s quite a difference.

Hopefully, the committee takes an honest look. If they’re really honest with themselves, they’ll make an informed decision.

. . . The fourth-down fake punt with Justin Fields was—well, let's just say it was the wrong decision at the wrong time.

Hindsight? Sure. Maybe so. It’s easier for me to say that now, but with 3:11 left to play,and three timeouts left, it just seemed like Smart got too big for his britches.

I appreciate the “we came here to win” line Smart told reporters after the game, but with three time out and an opportunity to pin Alabama deep, I don’t know, faking in that situation did not seem like the proper call.

But even mores so than the call itself, the idea of using Fields in that situation was very ill-conceived.

Seriously. Considering the Bulldogs haven’t employed Fields—at least to my knowledge—in punt coverage all year, what pray tell do you believe Alabama would start thinking.

One can only imagine the sight of Fields in the game set off all kinds of alarm bells for the Crimson Tide.

As a result, all eyes were suddenly glued to No. 1, and ultimately, he never had a chance to even make a play.

. . . I’m typically not one to buy into conspiracy theories involving referees, and consciously, I don’t believe there is.

HOWEVER, after watching some very egregious no-calls on Saturday, this is an area SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey should take a long, and I mean LONG. look at.

The hold on Malik Herring takes the cake.

Watching the play happen live, it certainly looked like the sophomore defensive end was held, and even Helen Keller could see on the following play that it most certainly did.