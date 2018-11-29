Neither Charlie Woerner nor Isaac Nauta had any clue whatsoever.

A reporter asked the two tight ends to comment on the Bulldogs being, at last check, 13.5-point underdogs in Saturday’s SEC Championship. Both players responded with stares of surprise. They insisted this item was news to them. Can that be possible?

For Woerner at least, it's believable. The junior from Tiger, located in Rabun County, isn’t on social media and claims not to watch much TV.

Nauta does have a Twitter account, but he, too, had no clue the Crimson Tide—whose smallest margin of victory was a 22-point win over Texas A&M—was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Bulldogs.

“To be honest, I didn't know that,” Nauta said. “Every week, they put up numbers. They're either right on the dot, or you see how they don't come to fruition. I haven’t looked at them at all. I’m just trying to prepare the best I can to come out and beat those guys. That’s how we’re approaching it.”

Nauta and Woerner haven’t been the only Bulldogs to offer such a sentiment.

From Jonathan Ledbetter to Elijah Holyfield, from Jake Fromm to Michael Barnett, for Georgia, it’s been more of a sense of knowing they belong in a game for the SEC crown.

Part of this attitude, no doubt, comes from the fact the Bulldogs took the Crimson Tide to overtime in last January's National Championship. Sure, Georgia lost in a manner that was memorable to say the least. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs proved they could go toe-to-toe with the nation’s best. That’s a big reason you’re not sensing one iota of apprehension in this team. They feel worthy to take on what some have argued is Nick Saban’s best Crimson Tide team.

For Nauta, it’s the opportunity facing the Bulldogs that stands out, not the opponent they have to beat. It's all about the pursuit of a championship.

“Even bigger than the opponent, getting a shot at another SEC Championship is no small feat,” Nauta said. “It’s a good conference, and it’s so tough to get to this point. It feels good to have a chance to defend the championship.”

This honestly appears to be the mindset of the entire Georgia football team.

While fans and media will no doubt continue to discuss the point spread and the various obstacles the Bulldogs will need to overcome, coaches and players will plug doggedly along. Georgia may indeed be as overwhelmed an underdog as the Vegas gurus claim. They may lose by 13 or 14 as predicted.

But until the final seconds tick off the scoreboard, the Bulldogs will be happy to ignore the noise. They'll dare to take on the bully, confident that determination and preparation will make up the difference between a contender and a champion.

….

For kicks and giggles, let’s take a look at what’s at stake Saturday afternoon. As if anyone didn't know. Let’s begin by glancing at the bright side of the equation. Because believe it or not, there is one.

If Georgia can manage to upend the Crimson Tide, look for the Bulldogs to get the nod in the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Either way, beat Alabama and the Bulldogs are headed to Jerry’s World.

That is, of course, assuming that Clemson dispatches Pittsburgh in the ACC title game, which would give the Tigers the option of playing in the Orange Bowl, which they most certainly would be based on the school’s proximity to Miami.

If the Bulldogs don’t win Saturday, Georgia will be Sugar Bowl-bound, likely against Texas, which is No. 14 in the College Football Ranking with 9-3 record. The Longhorns have no way of making the final four for a playoff spot, even with a victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.

Win or lose, Texas appears to headed to New Orleans. The only scenario that could keep the Longhorns out of the Sugar Bowl is a victorious Oklahoma being ommitted from the playoffs, which would seem unlikely.

No. 16 West Virginia is out of the equation, even if the Mountaineers are ranked ahead of Texas in the final CFP rankings.

Earlier this week, the Big 12 clarified its selection protocol: If the winner of the Big 12 Championship game is selected for a CFP semifinal, the runner-up team from the championship game would advance to the Sugar Bowl.

As for the remaining New Years Six Bowls, here’s how I predict those games shaping up:

Rose Bowl – Ohio State vs Washington

Fiesta Bowl – LSU vs UCF

Peach Bowl – Florida vs Michigan

The thought of Florida against UCF would certainly be the intriguing match-up, but it’s hard to imagine the Gators wanting to risk embarrassment against their fellow instate school, leaving the Knights to the Fiesta, where they'd be LSU's burden to bear.

We shall see.