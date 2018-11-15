"Next man up" is one of Kirby Smart’s favorite phrases.

It's definitely become an appropriate mantra for Georgia’s offensive line. The "road graders" continues to provide one of the more intriguing stories for the Bulldogs so far in the 2018 campaign.

It’s not so much about how the group has played. It's done well by most measures. As a matter of fact, the big story for this group has been its ability to keep plugging in fresh bodies as injured ones come limping off the field.

We can all remember a time in recent memory when even two players going down with injuries would have been reason for massive concern.

That was then, this is now; at least, so far. Smart lamented to reporters the other day that he didn’t know how many more injuries to the offensive line his team could withstand. But the truth is, that line has withstood an amazing barrage of misfortune without showing much of any strain.

Consider this. Of the five offensive linemen who started the season opener against Austin Peay, only one has made it to this week unscathed: right tackle Isaiah Wilson.

The other four—left tackle Andrew Thomas, center Lamont Gaillard, left guard Solomon Kindley, and right guard Ben Cleveland—have all missed time here and there. Cleveland, of course, missed five games before returning last week against Auburn.

Cade Mays, who came in handy (to say the least) when Cleveland went down, is currently struggling with a shoulder stinger brought back from Kentucky; the versatile Kendall Baker is out with an apparent knee injury. He won’t play this week and could be out for much longer. Still, bumps and bruises aside, D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield only seem to find larger holes to burst through, and the pass protection is among the nation's best.

Trey Hill, for my money, has been the surprise of the group. The job he did replacing Gaillard at center against Kentucky was a profile in preparation. Better still, he’s available to step in at either guard position and keep the train moving along.

The depth is more than impressive. We’re beginning to see Jamaree Salyer play a bigger role, getting looks at center and guard. Even Owen Condon, who is still in line to redshirt after playing just one game, is getting a lot of backup work at right tackle behind Wilson.

There's no way to over-credit Sam Pittman, who coaches that line—especially his ability as a recruiter who has brought a staggering trove of talent to Athens.

As a result, the jersey numbers may keep changing, but the production remains steady and sturdy.

. . . Can Georgia expect any changes to its coaching staff at year's end?

According to Smart, head coaches must assume the answer will be yes.

‘’I think change is kind of inevitable. You know that’s going to happen in this profession, that coaches get opportunities,” Smart said. “When you’re a part of a successful program, you’ll see guys get opportunities. I'm tremendously happy for them, for their families, and for their new opportunities, because of what they’ve done for the University of Georgia while they’re here. So I’m always looking for a guy to get that kind of chance.”

So far, the only name that’s been bandied about is defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who has been linked to the vacant head coaching position at Maryland. He was also a finalist last year for the job at Tennessee, though ultimately that position went to Jeremy Pruitt.

Will others be lured away? Time will tell on that, but if it does, Smart is confident the coaching staff, too, can take the "next man up" approach.

“I think our university and our support structure here have done a great job. They've helped us keep our coaches who are really good assets,” Smart said. “Let’s be honest, we recruit well because of the assistant coaches we have. When you get good young men in here, you can have a successful program. So I think continuity is important, but I do think change is inevitable. It’ll happen.”

. . . You may have checked out my Wednesday notebook in which Smart discusses the development of safety Otis Reese.

It's clear the coach truly loves his freshman safety from Leesburg. Smart has a special appreciation for players who bust their tail in practice, and Reese epitomizes this every day.

I asked Smart in Wednesday’s SEC teleconference to compare Reese to former great Thomas Davis, because there do seem to be some similarities. Reese is two inches taller than Davis, but they play the game the same way.

Davis, you’ll recall, ultimately moved from safety to linebacker. I wouldn't be stunned in the least to see Reese take the same path. Or perhaps he’ll just develop into that prototypical hard-hitting, game-changing safety who will help anchor Georgia’s defense over the next three years. Whatever path he takes, all roads surely lead to the same destination. He's a star on the rise.