LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Georgia Bulldogs continue to grow up before our very eyes.

It’s certainly been an interesting ride. Much was made, and rightfully so, of the team’s overall youth and inexperience at several key positions heading into the 2018 campaign.

How could the Bulldogs’ overcome the loss of players like Nick Chubb, Sony Michell, and Roquan Smith? Would such a young team be able to handle the burden of being favorites in the SEC East?

Lots of folks were no doubt still asking those same questions following the team’s loss to LSU, but after back-to-back wins over Florida and Kentucky to repeat as the SEC East champions, that answer is an unequivocal yes.

A date with Alabama for the SEC Crown awaits the Bulldogs next month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The task will be tall, as the Crimson Tide has been rolling through their opponents like a runaway locomotive.

Nobody’s come close to slowing them down, and it’s doubtful you’ll see Georgia given much chance when the game is played a month from now.

Time will tell, but let’s give credit where credit is due. The fact the Bulldogs are headed back to Atlanta is a feat that should not be taken lightly.

This is a big deal. It’s deserving of applause.

Georgia’s immediate future seemed bleak after it was beaten in thorough and humbling fashion almost a month ago at LSU. The Bulldogs had plenty of doubters, including the author of this column.

No more.

What Georgia was able to do the past two weeks against Florida and Saturday against Kentucky is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. No. 1, it showed this team has plenty of mettle. No. 2, it showed that even when the chips appear to be down, this team is able to elevate its game and step up in a manner representative of the kind of program Smart is determined to have.

We’re also starting to see a little attitude—in a good way.

All week long, the Bulldogs heard how Benny Snell was going to be the difference, how the defense—which has struggled at times against the run—was going to be in for one of its toughest tests this year.

Hearing and reading about this turned out to be a sizable chip for the shoulders of players such as linebacker Monty Rice and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, who said the talk served as extra motivation all week during practice.

Disrespect was also a word we heard from D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Players don’t typically talk about it during the week, but you bet your boots that outdoing Snell was in the back of their minds. Mission accomplished. Swift ran 16 times for a career-high 156 yards, with Holyfield rushing for 115 yards on 18 carries, both totals besting the 20-carry, 73-yard effort of Snell, who scored a 9-yard touchdown but was never a significant factor in the game.

The margin of victory should have been much greater, but the Bulldogs bogged down at the Wildcats’ goal line, resulting in a short field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Got to fix that. There was also a pair of fumbles inside Kentucky territory, when it appeared the Bulldogs were heading for a couple of scores.

Mistakes like this will obviously have to be corrected in the weeks to come. Still, take nothing away from these Bulldogs.

The fact Georgia is getting it done with so many young players starting to fill integral roles should be exciting for fans. It should also give opponents headaches, knowing the Bulldogs don’t appear to be going anywhere, anytime soon.

Games with Auburn, UMass, and Georgia Tech remain before Georgia has to worry about the Crimson Tide. Those three games will give Smart’s team an opportunity to continue growing and improve even more.

It will be fun to watch and see what happens.