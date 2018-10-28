JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a couple of my non-Georgia friends have asked me over the past two weeks why Bulldog supporters are so critical of their team.

After all, many schools would sacrifice their own mascot to have just one loss eight games into the season.

My answer: expectations.

Kirby Smart did an amazing job last year, leading the Bulldogs to the National Championship game in just his second-year as the head coach.

When you’re the fan of a program that came oh so close to winning it all, one becomes much more acute to the little mistakes and what they can ultimately mean.

Those hiccups are made even more glaring when you consider the team you’re ultimately trying to catch, Alabama, continues to cruise, looking even more unbeatable than ever before. You understand it’s going to take nothing short of an amazing effort to be the last team standing at season’s end.

So, no, you won’t ever catch me criticizing fans for pointing out the types of flaws that ultimately will get you beaten.

Sometimes it’s as plain as the nose on your face. Florida’s goal line stand there in the third quarter was one of those instances.

Kudos to the Gators for making the plays they did, but it was actually quite comical—in a sad sort of way—that the Bulldogs would be unable to convert at least one of seven plays from the 2-yard line. Heck, six of those attempts came from the 1.

Again, props to Florida, but that was as bad a series by an offense as you’re going to see in a major college game.

Smart, perhaps in an effort to deflect any blame from offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, fell on his sword, taking the blame in his post-game press conference.

Whatever the cause, it’s just not a good look when your offense can’t move the ball three feet for a score.

Some have suggested, why not let Justin Fields have a shot. I get it. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, a bigger-body Fields certainly might have been able to lean in for six, but after the fake field goal debacle at LSU, Georgia has gotten a bit more cautious with some of its calls.

Nobody asked Smart, but perhaps he was worried about a fumble, bringing in Fields in such a big spot. Probably not, but it did make me wonder.

Especially after what most felt was a conservative decision at the end of the first half, when he sent Rodrigo Blankenship out for a short field goal instead of taking one more shot with six seconds left and the ball at Florida’s 5-yard line.

The Bulldogs once again missed their share of tackles, what’s officially a season-long trend, while key penalties and some busts in the secondary also caused many of the red and black backers in TIAA Bank Field to shake their collective heads.

Still, Georgia won by 19 points, beating the Gators 36-17. This set the Bulldogs up for Saturday’s huge game in Lexington against Kentucky with the opportunity to win the program’s second straight SEC East title with a victory.

While Florida coach Dan Mullen and his players spent most of their post-game energy lamenting their three turnovers, which the Bulldogs turned into 10 of their points, it wasn’t as if the Gators were the beneficiary of a mistake or two by Georgia.

Take away Juwan Taylor’s pass interference call after Feleipe Franks threw incomplete on fourth down early in the second quarter, and the Gators would have turned the ball over on downs instead of scoring their first touchdown.

It’s mistakes like this that die-hard Bulldog fans know their team can’t commit if they ever want to reach the sport’s holy grail.

However, mistakes aside, there was certainly a LOT to like about Saturday’s win.

Those who moseyed into Jacksonville hoping for a feel-good story need look no farther than Jake Fromm, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns—all the scores coming on third-down plays.

The Bulldogs played hard. Effort was not a problem. The defense ran to the ball, and with the exception of goal line issues in the third quarter, Georgia finished the game in impressive fashion, ultimately breaking Florida’s spirit with a pair of fourth-quarter scores, including a 33-yard run by D’Andre Swift to give him his first-career 100 -yard game.

This can be a frustrating team to watch. No doubt about it.

Bulldog players talked after the game about the fact that they’re still looking for that A-game, and how that knowledge gives them great hope for the rest of the year.

It may happen, but it might also be a situation where this is what you get the rest of the year from what is a very young team. Smart’s not using that as an excuse, mind you, but those are the facts.

However, with everything I’ve just mentioned aside, the fact Georgia is sitting here today in control of its own destiny. Every single goal it set for itself, before the season began, is still out there—a pretty damn good testament to where the program is.

Perfect? No. This is not a perfect team.

Yet for all its warts, and all the little issues that can drive its most ardent fans loco, this has to be a resilient team.

A champion? It’s going to take a lot more work. Nobody is denying that.

However, the fact remains that despite everything, it became quite clear Saturday that the Georgia Bulldogs aren’t going anywhere, and expectations for the program will continue to be high.

There’s nothing wrong with that.