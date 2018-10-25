Growing up, I was a huge fan of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. I still am if you want to know the honest truth.

There’s not a movie from either of them I haven’t seen at least 10 times, and when it comes to remembering famous quotes by the pair, I’m your man.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Florida, there’s one from each that jumps to mind when breaking down the Bulldogs and what it’s going to take for Georgia to come away with a win.

This one from Eastwood rings particularly true.

Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that's real power.

I can dig it.

To me, this speaks to the Bulldogs needing to play within themselves, believe in the game-plan, execute the game plan, and play disciplined, smart football, doing whatever is necessary to win.

However, leave it to The Duke to encapsulate what Georgia fans hope will be the case after being embarrassed by LSU two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

Tomorrow hopes we've learned something from yesterday.

Can we have an amen from the congregation?

If Georgia wants to get back on the winning track, the Bulldogs will need to show they indeed learned the painful lessons of the debacle at Baton Rouge.

While most of the attention has been on the quarterbacks, the Bulldogs’ issues against LSU went way deeper than that, and they'll need to be fixed for Saturday’s game against Florida to be a success.

It starts up front, on both lines of scrimmage: winning the battles it’s going to take in order to run the ball effectively and stop the Gators’ three-prong attack of Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce.

Sound simple? Perhaps, but classify me as one of the many who believes the following: Whichever team rushes for the most yards and controls both lines of scrimmage will be the team that wins.

I will say a few words on the quarterbacks.

We can continue arguing about who should be the main man under center until the cows come home, but the fact is, neither you, me, nor anyone else, other than those at practice every day, knows what the deal is, and whether Justin Fields is ready or not.

Before anyone starts having a coronary, allow me to repeat what I said two weeks ago. Fields should have received an extended look, especially after the game against LSU got out of hand.

Everyone wants to win. Fans, players, coaches—everyone. Ultimately it's the responsibility of Kirby Smart to put the right players in place to give the Bulldogs the best chance of making that happen.

If you believe in Smart, you’ve got to trust his decisions.

Quarterbacks are always going to be a lightning rod topic for teams. I get it. Always have, always will.

What’s disappointing, though, is to see a few take their biases and agendas to a personal level regarding Fromm, or for that matter any other player on the roster. Regardless of who folks want to be the quarterback, there’s no reason to trash anyone. Criticize their play all you want. My hope is that’s at least one area we can all agree is a little over the top. No need to personally tear anyone down to build up the other.

In case you’ve missed my earlier comments on the board, it’s my understanding that Fields has received longer looks in practice and could be in line for additional reps—yes, including passing plays—against the Gators.

We’ll see.

I’m certainly not going to offer any predictions, other than my belief that Smart and the Bulldogs will be ready to give a much better effort than they did against LSU.

Champions respond from adversity. Eastwood and Wayne always did. Come Saturday at TIAA Stadium, and we’ll see if Georgia does as well.