Allow me to start today’s Dashboard by wishing everyone affected by Hurricane Michael the very best. My sincerest hopes that folks made it through OK.

You’ve got my prayers.

On to LSU.

This will be my fourth trip to Baton Rouge for a game between the Bulldogs and Tigers, and likely my last, which honestly makes me a little sad. Georgia won’t return here for at least 12 years, and by that time yours truly will “hopefully” be retired, either surf fishing for Redfish in Fort Morgan, Ala., or somewhere in Wyoming, possibly Cody, hanging out at the bar in the Irma Hotel.

First things first, however, and that’s Saturday’s big contest between the No. 2 Bulldogs and 12th-ranked Tigers.

If you recall, when I made my season prediction to start the year, this was a game I picked Georgia to lose. No real reason, other than it’s extremely difficult to go through a season undefeated, and Tiger Stadium is one of the more difficult places to play.

I won’t give my pick just yet, but to me, the outcome of this game will be determined by which team is the most physical—which team wins the all-important line of scrimmage.

You’ve already heard me mention that Kirby Smart noted after the Vanderbilt game that he’s yet to see his defense play as physically as it can. Was he issuing a challenge for Saturday? Perhaps, but he’s definitely onto something.

After Ed Orgeron questioned his Tigers’ physicality against Florida, you can bet the Tigers will be breathing fire in their home stadium. It’s going to be up to Georgia to match that intensity. As long as the Bulldogs do that, I like their chances.

. . . Dawg fans who have been clamoring for more Jordan Davis, it would seem you’re about to get your chance.

With DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle out with the dreaded undisclosed injury, and Devonte Wyatt doubtful with an injured leg, Davis has a chance for additional reps behind Julian Rochester and Michael Barnett.

Davis was certainly impressive taking on double-teams in last Saturday’s win against Vanderbilt. And with the way Georgia likes to rotate its defensive linemen, the North Carolina product stands an excellent chance to reach double-digit snaps for the first time in his young career.

Coaches have been very careful bringing Davis along, putting him on scout team to be able to hone his skills against Georgia’s starting offensive line.

His play on Saturday will be one of the many story lines that bear watching.

. . . I mentioned Oneida Holloman, mother of Jeremiah Holloman, in last week’s Dashboard.

Wednesday, I had a chance to speak with Jeremiah about his mom, who is becoming somewhat of Twitter sensation following her words of forgiveness for former Bulldog baseball player Adam Sasser following his racist comments at the Georgia-Tennessee football game.

The Bulldog wide receiver smiled when asked about the overwhelming positive reactions his mom has received.

“The things she’s doing, keeping everybody up, just giving out prayers, good vibes, and stuff like that—people stay behind her. She motivates a lot of people, like on a regular basis,” Jeremiah Holloman said. “I’ve got to refer to her tweets as well. It humbles me, and just lets me get back to ground zero.”

Knowing the impact she’s made makes it even more special.

“It’s beautiful. I can’t say enough about it. Just knowing she has the impact she has,” he said. “She’s always had this kind of impact on the community back in Newton County, but just now, reaching out to this large fan base, Georgia fans across the nation are tuning in to what she has to say.”

My weekly predictions

First, let’s review last week’s predictions prior to the Vanderbilt game:

Prediction: Jake Fromm and Justin Fields combine for 35 passes.

Result: Close. Fromm and Fields combined for 29

Prediction: D’Andre Swift gets his first career 100-yard game.

Result: Halfway correct. Swift rushed for 50 yards, although he scored two touchdowns.

Prediction: The Bulldog hold Kyle Shurmur to one touchdown pass.

Result: Georgia blanked Shurmur, holding him to zero touch passes. Half credit? Maybe?

Prediction: Demetris Robertson catches a touchdown pass.

Result: El Blanco. No touchdown, heck, no receptions. I’ll lay off making this prediction again for the time being.

Prediction: D’Andre Walker increases his team-leading sack total.

Result: Walker did not record a single sack.

Prediction: Georgia covers the 27.5 spread.

Result: Ding, ding, ding! We have a winner. The Bulldogs won 41-13.

As for this week:

Prediction: Jake Fromm throws at least two touchdown passes.

Prediction: Mecole Hardman has a punt return of at least 30 yards.

Prediction: Jordan Davis makes five tackles and records a sack.

Prediction: Georgia does not cover the 7.5 spread.

Prediction: Dash eats three beignets Friday morning in New Orleans at Café Du Mond.