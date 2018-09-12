For Georgia fans, it’s easy to get excited with what they’re seeing in this year’s Bulldog football team.

While some may poo-poo the Gamecocks and question how good South Carolina actually is, to go out and physically manhandle an SEC team on the road like the Bulldogs did in the second half of last week’s game was an impressive feat.

Based on what we saw last week, the SEC East is Georgia’s to lose.

On paper, that is.

Kirby Smart will tell you what to do with your paper, which brings us to the crux of this week’s Dashboard.

Someone brought up an interesting point on the Dawgvent the other day, it was a natural assumption to make – could complacency become a problem?

Allow me to explain why I don’t believe this will happen.

Reason No. 1 is practice. Yes, we’re talking practice.

It's no kindergarten recess here. There are three key words to remember when talking about football practice under Smart and his capable staff of assistants – Intensity, Physicality and Tempo.

Altogether, this daily recipe makes up the foundation of Smart’s core beliefs as a football coach and a huge reason why he is able to keep his players in the right frame mind.

Basically, Smart makes sure his Bulldogs are too tired to pat themselves on the back.

Also, not a week has gone by that we haven’t heard “play to the standard” inserted into the conversation by Smart or any one of his players. When you play to standard it matters not what your opponent does. You control what happens and complacency doesn’t enter the picture.



Whatever happens the rest of the way, you won’t find the Bulldogs taking any team on their schedule for granted.

If Georgia slips up somewhere along the line, it won’t be because it wasn’t ready. It will be because that opponent was the better team on that particular day.