The Dashboard
For Georgia fans, it’s easy to get excited with what they’re seeing in this year’s Bulldog football team.
While some may poo-poo the Gamecocks and question how good South Carolina actually is, to go out and physically manhandle an SEC team on the road like the Bulldogs did in the second half of last week’s game was an impressive feat.
Based on what we saw last week, the SEC East is Georgia’s to lose.
On paper, that is.
Kirby Smart will tell you what to do with your paper, which brings us to the crux of this week’s Dashboard.
Someone brought up an interesting point on the Dawgvent the other day, it was a natural assumption to make – could complacency become a problem?
Allow me to explain why I don’t believe this will happen.
Reason No. 1 is practice. Yes, we’re talking practice.
It's no kindergarten recess here. There are three key words to remember when talking about football practice under Smart and his capable staff of assistants – Intensity, Physicality and Tempo.
Altogether, this daily recipe makes up the foundation of Smart’s core beliefs as a football coach and a huge reason why he is able to keep his players in the right frame mind.
Basically, Smart makes sure his Bulldogs are too tired to pat themselves on the back.
Also, not a week has gone by that we haven’t heard “play to the standard” inserted into the conversation by Smart or any one of his players. When you play to standard it matters not what your opponent does. You control what happens and complacency doesn’t enter the picture.
Whatever happens the rest of the way, you won’t find the Bulldogs taking any team on their schedule for granted.
If Georgia slips up somewhere along the line, it won’t be because it wasn’t ready. It will be because that opponent was the better team on that particular day.
Simmons relishes perimeter blocking role
Watching Tyler Simmons’ eyes light up when talking about his blocking prowess is certainly refreshing to see.
While most receivers like talking about the big catch, Simmons gets just as geeked talking about a key block, like the two he made last week at South Carolina.
“I take a lot of pride into blocking as receiver, it’s something that got me to where I am now,” Simmons said. “It’s what I tell myself – you can’t forget where you come from. I take a lot of pride in that because it’s gotten me on the field.”
The way it’s going he’s going to be getting a lot more.
It was Simmons’ block that helped spring Mecole Hardman on his 34-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm, a play that saw Simmons drive a Gamecock defensive back nearly out of bounds.
You can watch the play here:
Earlier, it was a Simmons block that helped open a running lane for Hardman on a 30-yard scamper for another Bulldog first down.
“That’s the one thing our guys on the perimeter take pride in,” Smart said. “They’re physical. You ask these other team, 9 (Jeremiah Holloman), 87 (Simmons), 2 (Jayson Stanley), 8 (Riley Ridley), 5 (Terry Godwin) … they hit you and it wears you down.”
Twitter Questions
Why are road teams limited to 70 players in SEC games while the home team isn't? Was it originally intended to be a cost-saving measure? If so, I think that it could be revisited in light of current budgets. – Biscuit Salad
Answer: Many years ago the SEC implemented this rule to insure that home teams not give themselves an unfair advantage by dressing more players than a visiting team would normally travel. Hence, the SEC set the number at 70 for both schools in conference games.
Will they allow Justin Fields to throw to Demetris Robertson this week? – JustinFields4Heisman
Answer: Assuming Fields plays – which he certainly will – it’s safe to assume Robertson would be among the receivers on the field. Coaches, however, don’t go into any game thinking, “We’ve got to throw it to this guy and come hell or high water that’s what we’re going to do.” Robertson will play, but time will tell if any passes come his way.