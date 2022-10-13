Here is the Oct. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Truss’ rise

On an offensive line that has rotated players, left guard Xavier Truss has been a mainstay as a starter. Head coach Kirby Smart explained why Truss has been a reliable presence along the interior offensive line.

“The first thing he’s done is seized the opportunity. He’s gotten better each and every day, every year, really,” head coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “He came in as a kid who had not played against a lot of really high-level competition and I think the tempo, atmosphere, practice environment was a big adjustment for him. For him, it was about how do you sustain working really hard and go out and practice really, really hard, and physical.”

Smart added that Truss’ physical presence has played a major role in why he has continued to start in each of Georgia’s six games.

“It (Truss’ journey) wasn’t any different based on where he’s from geographically than it was for anybody. They’re not used to the high-intensity reps, but he’s now accustomed to that,” Smart said. “He’s much more physical, he’s been really good in terms of displacement on gap plays, and doing a really good job of creating an identity on the offensive line. I’m so proud of how far he’s come.”

UGA’s identity

Through the first half of the regular season, Smart summed up what he sees as Georgia’s identity.

“Probably grit, toughness. The way they practice, I really like it. They're really a unique, connected group,” Smart said. “This year’s group is a little different than last year's group. Last year's group feels like they had been around longer. This group is created a little bit of an identity of how they care for each other, but also the grit and toughness they play with.”

In addition, left tackle Broderick Jones said there is more of a connection between upperclassmen and underclassmen with this year’s team.

“I feel like as a team we were connected last year. I feel like this year, more people are taking on bigger roles, so it forces older players to connect with the younger players because you need them to step up at this point in time,” Jones said. “Just being able to connect with them and learn more about where they're from, who they are, and learning their why."

