The Daily Recap: Will UGA close on receiver targets?

Here is the Dec. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Will Georgia close on receivers?

Adam Gorney offered a number of predictions for National Signing Day, which is taking place Wednesday.

When it comes to Georgia, Gorney believes the program has a chance to close well when it comes to receiver recruits CJ Smith (Bishop Moore/Orlando, Fla.) and Camden Brown (St. Thomas Aquinas/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.).

“The Bulldogs still lead for four-star safety Kamari Wilson and they’re battling Alabama for five-star linebacker Shemar James but there are two receivers in particular to watch on signing day: Four-stars CJ Smith and Camden Brown. Smith is a former Florida pledge and Brown was committed to Pitt,” Gorney wrote. “But Georgia has turned up the heat significantly in the final weeks and there’s a strong chance both end up in Athens. Smith’s speed is especially important for the Bulldogs, who want to keep loading up with dynamic athletes at the receiver spot.”

Bobo flips

Offensive tackle Drew Bobo (Auburn/Auburn, Ala.) announced that he has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Georgia. For Bobo, he is now committed to his childhood favorite as his father is former UGA quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The younger Bobo was committed to Auburn since his father was the offensive coordinator there this past season. Mike Bobo was fired at the end of the regular season.

Drew Bobo said his visit this past weekend sealed the deal for the flip.

"I really just hung out with the coaches," Bobo said. "I already had a relationship with Coach (Matt) Luke. The Sunday before that he had come to visit me. I had spoken to Coach (Kirby) Smart for a little bit to solidify my decision."

Smith previews decision

Smith sat down with Gorney to preview his upcoming commitment.