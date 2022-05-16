The Daily Recap: Who's the other starter at cornerback?

Here is the May 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Who starts opposite of Ringo?

Kelee Ringo is penciled in at one of the starting cornerback spots. It remains to be seen who starts on the opposite side of the field.

Anthony Dasher broke down the options for the position.

“At cornerback, Kamari Lassiter saw some decent action as a true freshman, and right now appears to be the favorite to open the season opposite Ringo,” Dasher wrote. “However, he’ll have plenty of competition. We saw redshirt freshman Nyland Green take a good step, along with sophomore Javon Bullard. Early enrollee Daylen Everette gave a good account of himself in the spring. True freshmen Julian Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary will arrive in a couple of weeks and will look to snag some early PT.”

What Smart would change

In an interview with Birmingham’s WJOX, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked what he would change about college football in its current state.

“I would probably look into something for NIL. There’s a point where certain players have the ability to make a lot of money, and I think that’s great for the guys who have earned it and are marketable, just like the same guys in the NFL earn it and get it,” Smart said. “Some schools don’t have the capacity to do NILs, they don’t have the support base to do that. But the schools that are marketable, they can do that so it would be nice to give each one something to not make it out of control where it affects the game.

"But that’s hard to do, it’s hard to manage because every situation is different, every player is different. Look, guys like Kelee Ringo, before the game, they had NIL deals. But after the game with Alabama, that changed. Things change over the course of time where the market kind of sets itself in that regard.”

UGA Call-In Show

Hosts Paul Maharry, Ben Bachmann and myself discussed the inside linebacker position for next season. We also did a deep dive into the defensive secondary. Also, Eddie from Acworth joined and so did Chance from The 76 apparel.