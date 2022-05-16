The Daily Recap: Who's the other starter at cornerback?
Here is the May 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Who starts opposite of Ringo?
Kelee Ringo is penciled in at one of the starting cornerback spots. It remains to be seen who starts on the opposite side of the field.
Anthony Dasher broke down the options for the position.
“At cornerback, Kamari Lassiter saw some decent action as a true freshman, and right now appears to be the favorite to open the season opposite Ringo,” Dasher wrote. “However, he’ll have plenty of competition. We saw redshirt freshman Nyland Green take a good step, along with sophomore Javon Bullard. Early enrollee Daylen Everette gave a good account of himself in the spring. True freshmen Julian Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary will arrive in a couple of weeks and will look to snag some early PT.”
What Smart would change
In an interview with Birmingham’s WJOX, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked what he would change about college football in its current state.
“I would probably look into something for NIL. There’s a point where certain players have the ability to make a lot of money, and I think that’s great for the guys who have earned it and are marketable, just like the same guys in the NFL earn it and get it,” Smart said. “Some schools don’t have the capacity to do NILs, they don’t have the support base to do that. But the schools that are marketable, they can do that so it would be nice to give each one something to not make it out of control where it affects the game.
"But that’s hard to do, it’s hard to manage because every situation is different, every player is different. Look, guys like Kelee Ringo, before the game, they had NIL deals. But after the game with Alabama, that changed. Things change over the course of time where the market kind of sets itself in that regard.”
UGA Call-In Show
Hosts Paul Maharry, Ben Bachmann and myself discussed the inside linebacker position for next season. We also did a deep dive into the defensive secondary. Also, Eddie from Acworth joined and so did Chance from The 76 apparel.
Running backs in pass protection
Brent Rollins took a close look at Georgia’s returning running backs and how they figure to fare in pass protection this season. Rollins noted that Kenny McIntosh saw improvement in this area from 2020 to 2021.
“Since Kenny McIntosh will most often be the running back in the game in defined passing situations, let’s examine him first,” Rollins wrote. “He struggled in his limited pass block reps in 2020, allowing two pressures in just 10 snaps and a measly 2.5 pass block grade (the small sample size led to a much lower grade than you would normally see). However, even in limited reps, he did improve in 2021. McIntosh led the Bulldog backs with a 72.2 pass block grade and did not allow a pressure, albeit in just 11 reps.”
Okunlola talks Georgia’s pursuit
Offensive tackle Samson Okunlola (Thayer Academy/Braintree, Mass.) said that Georgia is among the schools recruiting him the hardest.
"I've got about 10 or 12 schools that I'm still thinking about," Okunlola said. "(Georgia is) in the rotation. I don't have any locked in. I'm talking to them a lot right now, just chopping it up. The new offensive line coach came in and we have been building a relationship after that. I've been talking to them a lot. I've talked to the GA (Eddie Gordon), the offensive line coach, and to Coach Smart a little bit too."
Travon Walker, the Jaguar
The softball team is dancing
Outside the Vent
Prospects shine in Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia.
LSU landed a commitment from a Rivals100 running back.
Bills players raise money for victims in a Buffalo mass shooting.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!