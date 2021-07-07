The Daily Recap: Who leads for Kamari Wilson?

Four-star safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) could be nearing a decision soon. That’s at least a possibility considering the hint he dropped on his Twitter account two days ago.

Of course, that tweet could signal just about anything.

That stated, Jed May put together a “cheat sheet,” which breaks down the latest for numerous prospects Georgia is recruiting. Georgia is one of five programs that received a visit from Wilson last month

“One of the top safeties in the 2022 class, Wilson came to Athens on June 1,” May wrote. “He also visited Florida, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M during the month. The Gators and Tigers appear to be the main competition for Georgia, which is seen as the frontrunner for Wilson’s commitment.”

Wilson would be a huge addition if he were to commit. He is considered the second-best safety in the country in this year’s recruiting class.

Edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) is also someone to continue keep eyes on as his commitment date approaches.

“Dennis-Sutton is announcing his decision on July 22, joining Branson Robinson in committing that day,” May wrote. “Georgia and Penn State have been the two main contenders for a while now. Georgia seems to have taken the lead in recent weeks, but time will tell if that results in a commitment.”

Gibson’s ready to visit

Thirty minutes after receiving a scholarship offer from Georgia, receiver Jayden Gibson (West Orange/Winter Garden, Fla.) decided he will take a visit to Athens.

"Oh, I'm going," Gibson told Blayne Gilmer. "Yes sir, I'll be up there for a visit in late July. It will be an unofficial visit, but I still have a few official visits left. We'll see how the visit goes, but Georgia will definitely be in the running for one of those officials in the fall as well.

"I have a top schools group dropping in a couple of days. It's no secret or anything; there is real interest in Georgia. I'm adding them to the list. They'll be considered one of my top schools going forward. I just want to let people know that of the schools I have an offer from, the schools in the top group are who I'm narrowing things down to and focusing on."

A 6-foot-5 and 190-pound receiver, Gibson impressed recently at The Opening in California. Word traveled to the Georgia coaches, with player personnel assistant James Ellis reaching out to express interest.

Receivers coach Cortez Hankton then followed up and extended the offer.

"Coach Hankton is a cool dude. We had a long conversation, way more than about just football," Gibson said. "Definitely glad he reached out. The conversation went how I thought it would. He asked a lot about my family and me as a person. We shared our thoughts on hard work and dedication. I can already tell he's my kind of coach. Then I gave him my head coach's number, and Coach Hankton said he'd call me back. Not even a couple hours later, after talking to my coach, Hankton called me back and offered me."

