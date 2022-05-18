The Daily Recap: Where does UGA stand with William Love?
Here is the May 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Love could take a UGA visit soon
Following the Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia, Adam Gorney and Adam Friedman wrote about the latest recruiting buzz surrounding the top prospects in attendance. Among those was class of 2024 athlete William Love (Wilson/Camden, N.J.), who Georgia is targeting. Gorney and Friedman expect Love to at least take a trip to Athens in the next couple of months.
“College coaches are still learning a lot about Love but he feels like a priority for schools like Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Maryland, Texas A&M and Georgia,” Gorney and Friedman noted. “It’s the relationships with members of the coaching staff at each school that are really driving the interest and he’s singled out Savon Huggins from Boston College, Khalil Ahmad from Syracuse, and coach Elijah Robinson from Texas A&M for their efforts in his recruitment. Expect Love to take a lot of visits this summer including to schools like Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia.”
UGASports Live
Radi Nabulsi, Jim Donnan, and Dayne Young discussed the reclassification of Marcus Washington Jr. to the class of 2022. They took listener questions and did another speed round from the roster to get Coach Donnan's analysis.
Baseball: Bulldogs roll past Blue Hose
Georgia’s offense was on fire throughout Tuesday night’s 18-3 win against Presbyterian. This win sets up Georgia’s regular season series finale against Missouri this weekend.
The Bulldogs are hoping a strong performance will be enough to earn one of the regional host sites.
"I told the guys after the game we worked all year to get to this point, so let's not pull any punches," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "There's an opportunity for us to continue playing more home games, that's what in front of us. It's a huge weekend, but we need to win and put ourselves in position to host a regional."
