The Daily Recap: Where does UGA stand with William Love?

Love could take a UGA visit soon

Following the Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia, Adam Gorney and Adam Friedman wrote about the latest recruiting buzz surrounding the top prospects in attendance. Among those was class of 2024 athlete William Love (Wilson/Camden, N.J.), who Georgia is targeting. Gorney and Friedman expect Love to at least take a trip to Athens in the next couple of months.

“College coaches are still learning a lot about Love but he feels like a priority for schools like Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Maryland, Texas A&M and Georgia,” Gorney and Friedman noted. “It’s the relationships with members of the coaching staff at each school that are really driving the interest and he’s singled out Savon Huggins from Boston College, Khalil Ahmad from Syracuse, and coach Elijah Robinson from Texas A&M for their efforts in his recruitment. Expect Love to take a lot of visits this summer including to schools like Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia.”

UGASports Live

Radi Nabulsi, Jim Donnan, and Dayne Young discussed the reclassification of Marcus Washington Jr. to the class of 2022. They took listener questions and did another speed round from the roster to get Coach Donnan's analysis.