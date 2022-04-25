The Daily Recap: When a UGA offer leads to a decommitment elsewhere
Georgia offer leads to a decommitment at Rutgers
On Sunday, Christopher Johnson (Dillard/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) announced he received an offer from Georgia at 1:32 p.m. At 6:45 p.m. Johnson followed this news by decommitting from Rutgers.
Johnson told Blayne Gilmer that Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown is leading the way with his recruitment, having shown great interest for quite some time. Listed as a running back, the Bulldogs plan for Johnson to be a defensive back if he joins the squad.
Brown joined Georgia's coaching staff this year after spending the previous two seasons at Rutgers.
"I had that connection with coach Fran even before he left for Georgia," Johnson said. "He made that switch and let me know he'd be getting in touch with me and Georgia would be coming after me. He offered me (Sunday)."
Georgia seeks Peach County pipeline to continue
Georgia has been familiar with Peach County prospects for some time. Most recently, the Bulldogs have landed Tyrique McGhee and Kearis Jackson, who also happen to be cousins. The Bulldogs are doing their best to convince McGhee and Jackson’s cousin, offensive tackle Peyton Joseph (Peach County/Fort Valley, Ga.), to be next in line in the Peach County pipeline.
UGA surging for 2025 athlete
Jed May wrote that Georgia has positioned itself in a good spot for class of 2025 athlete Donovan Johnson (Calvary Day/Savannah, Ga.) following two recent visits. Listed as an athlete, the Bulldogs are recruiting Johnson to be a running back. Johnson said the UGA coaches are fond of his power and blocking at the position.
Thornton comfortable with Georgia
Athlete Bryce Thornton (Milton/Alpharetta, Ga.) said he is in a comfortable spot with the program based on his familiarity with the school and the coaching staff.
“My mom and dad went to Georgia; I have known coach Kirby (Smart) for the longest. Coach (Will) Muschamp has been in contact with me since my freshman year.”
3-2-1 recruiting report
May compiled some recruiting insider notes on quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) and running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.). He also noted where Georgia is turning to at defensive back after such a strong 2022 class at the position group.
What UGA needs from Bennett in 2022
Brent Rollins took a close look at where quarterback Stetson Bennett can improve during his sixth and final college football season. One area, Rollins wrote, is in decision making.
“We've all seen it and Kirby Smart even discussed it recently. For all the plays Bennett makes, there's usually one or two ‘bone-headed’ mistakes sprinkled in per game,” Rollins wrote. “Over the past two seasons, Bennett has 27 big-time throws (PFF's highest-graded) and 19 turnover-worthy plays, a ratio of slight less than 1.5 to 1. Bennett's ratio this season should be at minimum 2 to 1, but at least 2.5 to 1 should be the goal (for example, 25 big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy plays).
“This season, Bennett should be a pro in his ability to quickly evaluate what's happening, take calculated risks when the opportunity arises (think Arik Gilbert's touchdowns at G-Day) and, lastly, put the ball in places only the great weapons Georgia has can make plays. He must prevent plays like the two above from the playoffs that caused his offensive coordinator to yell some choice words (yes, that definitely happened).”
UGASports Call-In Show
Baseball: Bats go quiet in loss to Tide
While Georgia’s pitching remained solid on Sunday, its offense went cold in a 3-0 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs were still able to win the series by capturing the first two games during the weekend.
“We got quality starts from all three of our starters in the series, and they gave us a chance to win, and today, it was just two pitches that left the park and that was the difference,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “The pitching the entire weekend was very encouraging. Your goal is to win every series, and obviously you want to win every game you play. Realistically, it’s to win every series especially on the road. We came in today with a chance to sweep. It’s disappointing to lose but I thought they pitched really well. They won the battle today, and we won the war.”
Georgia’s DBs in the draft
