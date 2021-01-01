UGASports - The Daily Recap: What you need to know for the Peach Bowl

Here is the Jan. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

New-look offensive line

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart elected for secrecy regarding his starting offensive line, Anthony Dasher reported what the unit will look like for Friday’s Peach Bowl matchup against Cincinnati.

Without right guard Ben Cleveland (opt out) and center Trey Hill (arthroscopic surgery to both knees), Georgia’s offensive line is expected to run with Xavier Truss at left tackle, Jamaree Salyer at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Justin Shaffer at right guard and Warren McClendon at right tackle.

Smart smiled at the end after answering a question about the line during Thursday’s news conference.

“Yeah, we've practiced a lot of combinations there,” Smart said. “Trey was out. Trey was already out the last game. That's not something new. We feel like (Sedrick) Van Pran has grown up a lot over this time, and will be able to play some at center, get some work. He's also worked at guard. Warren played last year in this game at guard, played last game at center. Jamaree has played a lot at guard last year and also played tackle. Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones—I'm excited to see all those guys go out and play. I completely answered your question.”

Peach Bowl preview

Dasher, from his preview story, broke down the three keys to Friday’s Peach Bowl:

Contain UC quarterback Desmond Ridder: Ridder is the straw that stirs his team's drink, so it certainly comes as no shock that Georgia would put much of its defensive emphasis on slowing down the junior, who has completed 162 of 244 passes for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 609 yards and 12 scores.

Get JT Daniels in an early rhythm: Todd Monken will always look to get Daniels off to a quick start, and this game will certainly be no exception. Monken knows once Daniels gets going, it will also open up the Bulldogs' running game, thus making the challenge for Cincinnati's defense even greater.

Young players must step up: You're going to see some of Georgia's younger and somewhat less experienced players get their shot against the Bearcats. They'll need to show out on Friday's big stage.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down the Georgia-Cincinnati matchup based on the yearly grades provided by Pro Football Focus. Smallwood noted that he’s focused on how Georgia’s passing attack fares against Cincinnati’s defensive backs, considering the high grades they’ve earned in 2020.

“The Georgia passing game has been rolling since JT Daniels took over, and the Cincinnati pass defense is No. 1 in the country,” Smallwood wrote. “The Bearcats have a trio of talented cornerbacks with Ahmad Gardner, Coby Bryant, and Arquon Bush. That group has been targeted 129 times this season, allowing 66 receptions (51 percent) for 865 yards and four touchdowns. Bryant is the boom-or-bust guy and will probably draw the match-up with George Pickens. Bryant has three interceptions and seven pass breakups on the season, but has also been prone to giving up the big play in the pass game.”

Game predictions

Once again, every staffer at UGASports.com predicted Georgia to defeat Cincinnati. My prediction, a 27-20 score, is the closest in terms of projected margin of victory. Jake Reuse believes a blowout is brewing by predicting a 45-17 win.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats heading into Friday’s Peach Bowl. Of note, running back Zamir White became the 10th UGA running back since 1999 to post a season with 10 or more touchdowns.

Watch Kirby Smart and Luke Fickell’s joint presser