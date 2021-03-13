UGASports - The Daily Recap: What DeMario Tolan's role would be if he picks UGA

Here is the March 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Tolan’s role if he chooses the Dawgs

Four-star prospect DeMario Tolan (Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee, Fla.) spoke with Jake Reuse about how Georgia wants to utilize him if he commits to the program.

“Maybe outside linebacker,” Tolan said. “They want me rushing the quarterback and covering the field," Tolan said. "I think I can fit in great. Anywhere I go, I know I can fit in perfectly.”

Tolan said that Georgia has put itself in a great position this far. He added distance won’t be a factor in his decision.

Tolan recently received an offer and it came from none other than Kirby Smart himself.

“I talked to Coach Smart. He’s a big deal and a big man," Tolan said. "He loves the way I play. I’m fast and physical, and he loves that I can play anywhere. I’m versatile. I can do anything."

Dasher: Smart is a top-10 coach

In response to a column written by Mike Farrell, Anthony Dasher stated the case that Smart should be considered among the top 10 coaches in college football. Farrell omitted Smart from his recent list.

Dasher explained why he disagrees with that assessment.

“In Farrell’s top 10 coaches, he lists Jimbo Fisher No. 3, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley No. 4, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly No. 5, Florida’s Dan Mullen No. 8, and LSU’s Ed Orgeron No. 9,” Dasher wrote. “Granted, Oklahoma has been to the playoffs three times, and Orgeron's Tigers beat the Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC title on the way to the national title. Nevertheless, if we take out Nick Saban (only Dabo Swinney on the list has beaten him) and count the remaining coaches Farrell includes in his top 10, Smart is 8-3, with two of the losses coming to Orgeron—in 2018 and in the SEC Championship in 2019. That’s not worthy of Top 10 consideration?”

Antwi’s contenders

Chad Simmons ranked the five schools in the running for receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.). In order, Simmons believes the list goes Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and USC.

Simmons gave the Aggies the nod due to the fact Antwi has family in the state of Texas. Georgia is a close second.

“Some may have Georgia as the frontrunner, and they have a strong case for many reasons,” Simmons wrote. “Georgia is the in-state school. Antwi knows numerous Georgia commits. He is familiar with the staff in Athens. It is a very tight race at the top, and almost like 1A and 1B between Georgia and Texas A&M, so the Bulldogs are a legit contender in this race.

“Antwi plays with five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton on the Hustle Inc. 7-on-7 team, and he has talked about how it would be nice to play together on the next level.”

Baseball: Dawgs dig the long ball

Four different players hit home runs in Georgia’s 10-0 victory over Lipscomb.

Connor Tate, Riley King, and Josh McAllister hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning. Georgia hasn’t hit three consecutive home runs in a game since 1987.

Corey Collins hit the other home run for the Bulldogs.

“It was fun to see those guys swing the bat,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I thought our guys took good swings all night long tonight.”

Jaw-dropping catch