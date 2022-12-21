Here is the Dec. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No complacency

Since winning the national title a year ago, Georgia has stated it will never be OK with having a target on its back. Players reiterated that on Tuesday, saying losing in the College Football Playoff, since the Bulldogs took home a title last year, is not acceptable.

They want to win again just as much as they did a year ago.

"For us, it’s not necessarily getting back because a lot of guys that played on that national championship team last year aren’t playing now," linebacker Smael Mondon said. "There’s a lot of new faces out there. We’re just as hungry as the last group of guys were to get back there. We’re not complacent necessarily because it wasn’t us that did it last year."

Defensive tackle Zion Logue said the lone difference between the 2021 and 2022 seasons is that Georgia entered the postseason with a loss.

"This year, the narrative is we haven’t lost a game so they have an edge over us," Logue said. "But nobody has an edge over us when it comes to that because we go into every game thinking that’s our last game and we’ve got to put our best foot forward."

Defending Carter

Last week, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said that NFL teams were concerned with issues regarding defensive tackle Jalen Carter's character. Carter's teammates came to his defense on Tuesday.

“A lot of guys were just laughing at it. They don’t know the real him,” Logue said. “They’re going off of what they might hear from other people. You’ve got to come to see him for yourself. He’ll show you that he’s just a quiet guy who likes to work.”

Mondon said he has no idea where such a thing originated from.

“I don’t think anybody has any type of problems with JC. Everybody loves him in the locker room,” Mondon said. “I was kind of confused when that came through personally. But no, I don’t see any character issues with Jalen. He’s one of my best friends.”

Leading up to the draft, it's not uncommon for a vague term like "character" to be tossed out from an organization with hopes that it will cause other teams to be hesitant about selecting a particular player.

According to Mondon, Carter has not concerned himself with McShay's comments.

“He didn’t really take them badly,” Mondon said. “I know a lot of guys would have been mad, but he was kind of just chill about it. I feel he knows his character speaks for itself. He’s not a bad character guy. He’s the same dude every day.”

UGASports Live