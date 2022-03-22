The Daily Recap: 'We’re going to try and win another one'
Here is the March 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Moving forward
Winning a national title for the first time in 41 years is a great reason to celebrate. The Georgia fan base still is in a state of disbelief that the long drought ended with a championship victory over Alabama.
For the returning players, however, their attention has turned to repeating and winning another title.
“People are still asking about winning the title, but we’re going to try and win another one. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have. It’s not about defending anything. I feel we take it as a responsibility,” outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. “It’s not about defending anything. It’s about giving your best every day and taking it one day at a time, just like we did last year. We didn’t look ahead, we didn’t look behind.”
Center Sedrick Van Pran said he’s turned the page and is looking forward to chasing another championship.
“It’s a new season. Nothing’s promised. No one is going to give you anything,” he said. “With me, when we started spring football, it kind of upset me that the national championship thing was still on the field.
Monken’s offense, from Year 1 to Year 2
Brent Rollins took a closer look at how Todd Monken’s offense produced from his first season in 2020 to his second in 2021. Rollins went into great detail to show what it took for Monken’s unit to take such a great leap last season.
“After a year under an offensive coordinator, you would expect improvement in these key big picture metrics,” Rollins wrote. “Points, yards, and yards per play all increased, but the most important (and biggest) jump was in scoring drive percentage. The Bulldogs were only behind Ohio State (62.3 percent) and Oklahoma (55.7 percent) among Power 5 teams. It is also just the second time over 50 percent in the Kirby Smart era (59 percent in 2018).
“How were these improvements made? Two primary factors -- increased explosiveness and efficiency through increased use of known quarterback-friendly offensive elements.”
Jackson commits
Georgia scored a commitment from class of 2024 cornerback Antoine Jackson (Dillard/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Jackson, a four-star prospect, said new defensive backs coach Fran Brown played a big role in his commitment.
"I just knew Georgia was home as soon as coach Fran got there," Jackson said. "We've built a relationship and it's only getting better. I also love the facility."
Searels recruiting Pringle hard
Jed May checked in with offensive lineman Kam Pringle (Woodland/Dorchester, S.C.) to see where things stand with his recruitment. Regarding Georgia, Pringle said offensive line coach Stacy Searels has continued to recruit him hard, despite the fact he moved to his new job from North Carolina.
McClendon impresses Carr
Receiver Ny Carr (Colquitt/Moultrie, Ga.) came away impressed after meeting receivers coach Bryan McClendon on a recent trip to Athens.
"He’s a good person. He was excited to see me, I was excited to see him," Carr said. "We talked a little bit about the years he coached there before he came back. I liked how he controlled the film room."
Schedule this week
Outside the Vent
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee.
Adam Friedman handed out his awards from the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte, N.C.
The Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round draft pick.
Will Saint Peter’s continue its Cinderella story?
