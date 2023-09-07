Here is the Sept. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Not holding back

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed whether his program enters weeks with vanilla game-plans when preparing for an opponent that isn’t at the same talent level.

Smart said this is a misunderstood notion from the public.

“We approach every game the same. I think that’s maybe a misnomer that you hold things back, defensively, offensively or special teams. We don’t hold anything back, because we don’t know that we’re going to be able to hold anything back,” Smart said. “We prepare for every game the exact same. We don’t have thoughts, well, let’s don’t run that play, or don’t run that defense. We do what we think is best against that opponent based on what we’ve seen on tape and the decisions we make. There’s no hesitation in regard to that.”

Essentially, Smart isn’t worried about putting something on film for an upcoming opponent to scout.

Smart also reiterated how pleased he was with quarterback Carson Beck’s performance and why he felt the redshirt junior had a solid outing against Tennessee-Martin.

“He’s got poise, confidence in the pocket, he understands the check systems, where to go with the ball. You know when to get us out of a play, when to just get rid of it,” Smart said. “I thought he did a really nice job with that. He had a couple passes he missed that he would like to have back, but not a lot. Outside of that, he managed and handled the game really well.”

Walthour’s key role

Smart has been grateful and relieved to have Tramel Walthour still on the roster. Walthour, a fifth-year senior, has been instrumental in providing solid leadership and consistency at a position the Bulldogs aren’t deep in numbers at.

“It’s been huge for us because look at the situation that we’ve been in. That’s the position that we’re probably the thinnest on our entire team – more so than running back and tight end – is what I call the “Big End.” We’ve got defensive tackles, but we have a deficiency there,” Smart said. “Ty (Ingram-Dawkins) has been injured back and forth. Mykel (Williams) has been out almost all of camp. Where we would be without Tramel, we would be forced to play undersized outside backers at that position, and Tramel has given us great leadership and great consistency.”

Walthour has been a reserve or rotational player during his collegiate career at Georgia. However, he said he never thought of leaving.

“Just seeing what we’ve built and wanting to build more,” Walthour said. “Having my own senior season, and hopefully go out with a bang like we did in years prior.”

