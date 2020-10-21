UGASports - The Daily Recap: Update on Kenny McIntosh's knee injury

Here is the Oct. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McIntosh isn’t expected out long

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed what UGASports.com previously reported, which is running back Kenny McIntosh injured his knee early during Saturday’s loss at Alabama.

This explains why McIntosh only received two carries.

“Kenny banged up his knee early in the game,” Smart said. “I don't know if it was on the opening kick or if it was one of the first carries. I’m not sure exactly when it happened. We don’t think he’s going to be out long. But he’s hurting a little bit. He’s probably going to be in a black jersey at least today. We'll see how he goes day to day. But we don’t think it’s anything long-term.”

In addition, Smart also said that cornerback DJ Daniel has been dealing with an ankle injury but that he should be good to go next week against Kentucky.

“DJ has been battling an ankle (injury),” Smart said. “It’s been bothering him and he’s practiced, he’s done everything we’ve asked, he’s rehabbed,” Smart said. “He's trying to get better, and we’re hopeful he gets to 100 percent this week and can get back to the level he was playing at last year.”

No clarity

During his Tuesday news conference, Smart didn’t offer anything new regarding Georgia’s quarterback situation.

After throwing three interceptions against Alabama, Smart didn’t drop any hints as to whether quarterback Stetson Bennett could be benched. He also didn’t offer any updates as to whether JT Daniels could be ready to play in a game.

Although he’s medically cleared, that doesn’t necessarily mean Georgia’s coaching staff is ready to put him out there.

“Well, medically cleared is saying he can go out and get tackled and play football. It’s unique to that position, because the quarterback doesn’t go live, maybe in fall camp, but he doesn’t go live until real game time,” Smart said. “Everything else revolves around who we think gives us the best chance to win. That’s ultimately the decision we have. The toughest thing is getting enough reps once you’re down the road of being able to get guys prepared for games. You can’t prepare three and four quarterbacks to play in a game.

“You just don’t get enough time to do that. We do get a lot of time this week to compete, have reps. It’s every position. I look at it as every guy that’s going out there is getting a chance to get better on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. That’s the way we’ve always done our off weeks. It doesn’t change.”

