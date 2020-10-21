UGASports - The Daily Recap: Update on Kenny McIntosh's knee injury

The Daily Recap: Update on Kenny McIntosh's knee injury
McIntosh isn’t expected out long
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed what UGASports.com previously reported, which is running back Kenny McIntosh injured his knee early during Saturday’s loss at Alabama.
This explains why McIntosh only received two carries.
“Kenny banged up his knee early in the game,” Smart said. “I don't know if it was on the opening kick or if it was one of the first carries. I’m not sure exactly when it happened. We don’t think he’s going to be out long. But he’s hurting a little bit. He’s probably going to be in a black jersey at least today. We'll see how he goes day to day. But we don’t think it’s anything long-term.”
In addition, Smart also said that cornerback DJ Daniel has been dealing with an ankle injury but that he should be good to go next week against Kentucky.
“DJ has been battling an ankle (injury),” Smart said. “It’s been bothering him and he’s practiced, he’s done everything we’ve asked, he’s rehabbed,” Smart said. “He's trying to get better, and we’re hopeful he gets to 100 percent this week and can get back to the level he was playing at last year.”
No clarity
During his Tuesday news conference, Smart didn’t offer anything new regarding Georgia’s quarterback situation.
After throwing three interceptions against Alabama, Smart didn’t drop any hints as to whether quarterback Stetson Bennett could be benched. He also didn’t offer any updates as to whether JT Daniels could be ready to play in a game.
Although he’s medically cleared, that doesn’t necessarily mean Georgia’s coaching staff is ready to put him out there.
“Well, medically cleared is saying he can go out and get tackled and play football. It’s unique to that position, because the quarterback doesn’t go live, maybe in fall camp, but he doesn’t go live until real game time,” Smart said. “Everything else revolves around who we think gives us the best chance to win. That’s ultimately the decision we have. The toughest thing is getting enough reps once you’re down the road of being able to get guys prepared for games. You can’t prepare three and four quarterbacks to play in a game.
“You just don’t get enough time to do that. We do get a lot of time this week to compete, have reps. It’s every position. I look at it as every guy that’s going out there is getting a chance to get better on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. That’s the way we’ve always done our off weeks. It doesn’t change.”
Lassiter sets commitment date
Four-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter (American Christian Academy/Tuscaloosa, Ala.) will choose his college destination Thursday at 8 p.m. during a homecoming event.
Lassiter’s final four schools are Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Lassiter spoke with Chad Simmons and broke down the schools with his decision just a day away.
On Auburn: "Auburn really showed me a great family aspect. The coaching staff is very close, it is like family there, and the culture is great."
On Clemson: "It is a different breed at Clemson. A it a different brand not many others have. I love how Dabo Swinney leads the program."
On Georgia: "I am from Georgia, so it is a home-state school that has felt at home from the beginning. I like Kirby Smart's knowledge of defensive backs too."
On Georgia Tech: "Georgia Tech is changing things. It is another school in my home state, so I like that. I also like the culture and how all the staff and players have completely bought in."
Dawgs in the NFL
@Gager292 writes that after watching the Georgia-Alabama game again, running back James Cook should have had a big game due to offensive coordinator Todd Monken's play designs.
@TheRedRain brings up the interesting point that this will be the eighth time in the last nine seasons that Georgia plays Kentucky coming off of a loss.
Outside the Vent
A photographer filed a lawsuit over injuries from the Uga-Bevo altercation at the 2019 Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Texas.
Is Arkansas the biggest surprise of the college football season thus far?
Southern Miss interim coach Scotty Walden tested positive for Covid-19.
With its late start, where does the Big Ten fit in the College Football Playoff picture?
Penn State RB Journey Brown might miss the season due to a medical condition.
