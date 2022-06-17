The Daily Recap: Understanding wide receiver development

Here is the June 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia remains high on Lee’s list

Class of 2023 receiver Cayden Lee (Kennesaw Mountain/Atlanta) said there hasn’t been much of a drop-off in his recruiting since Bryan McClendon became the program’s position coach. Lee was previously recruited by Cortez Hankton, who is now the receivers coach at LSU.

"I would say it’s probably about the same," Lee said. "Georgia’s Georgia, it speaks for itself. It’s the home-state school. Georgia’s always going to play for a national championship, they’re always going to have a good squad. Kirby knows what he’s doing."

Another aspect that stands out for Lee is the fact that offensive coordinator Todd Monken has also coached receivers during his career.

"When you have a second receiver coach as an offensive coordinator, he understands how to develop a receiver on and off the field," Lee said. "Whether it’s on the field, teach you how to run routes, or on the board teaching you how to beat coverages, he can just help you in that aspect."

Harris commits

Cornerback AJ Harris (Central/Phenix City, Ala.), the top-ranked player in Alabama, committed to Georgia on Thursday. Harris is the first player among Georgia’s official visitors this summer to commit to the program.

At the halfway mark

Blayne Gilmer noted where Georgia is at this stage of official visits now that they are halfway done. Of course, he wrote how Georgia opened with a bang with that huge first weekend of visits.

“The first weekend in June also saw offensive firepower that Georgia hopes to place around Arch (Manning) make their visits to the Classic City,” Gilmer wrote. “Justice Haynes, Jalen Hale, and TJ Shanahan come to mind. Those three prospects are a trio of the most coveted undecided prospects in the country. It's fair to say that UGA came away from the visit with a lead for all three. Haynes and Shanahan both raved in first-hand accounts to UGASports about their Georgia visits. All three have strong relationships with Manning as well. A detail not to be overlooked in the planning of these official visits by the UGA staff.”

Hartley receives raise

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley received a raise to give him a salary of $650,000, per an open records request. Hartley is expected to have the nation’s top tight end room in the nation.

Hartley’s buyout has also increased from 20 percent to 50 percent.

Going against the best

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola (Thayer Academy/Braintree, Mass.) said that he wants to prepare for games by competing against a great defense in practice. At Georgia, he would have the opportunity to do that.

"They have probably, arguably the best defense in college football right now," Okunlola said. "As a lineman myself, I want to go against the best of the best. Me going against a great D-end or outside linebacker who can really rush, practicing with him every single day is great."

Biggest play from the national championship

Although Kelee Ringo’s interception sealed the national title for Georgia against Alabama, Anthony Dasher determined it was quarterback Stetson Bennett’s 40-yard touchdown throw to receiver Adonai Mitchell that proved to be the most important play in the game.

“It was a performance some doubted would occur,” Dasher wrote. “Until Zamir White scored with just 1:20 to go in the third quarter, Georgia's offense had struggled for most of the game. Even after Alabama scored nine points to go up 18-13 with 13:14 left, no doubt many wondered whether Bennett would be able to bring the Bulldogs back against the mighty Crimson Tide. Two minutes later, the college football world had its answer when Bennett hooked up with Mitchell on a perfectly thrown 40-yard pass to regain the lead for the final time. The Bulldogs would not trail again.”

Before the touchdown drive, Bennett lost a fumble which led to Alabama temporarily taking a lead. Bennett said then he was going to do everything in his power to make up for that mistake.

“I knew that once I fumbled the ball, I was not going to be the reason we lost this game. (Monken) dialed up awesome play action,” Bennett said. “We had been running the ball a lot, and I think we went three straight play action and then one deep ball, then we got them to jump offsides, because they'd been timing up the snap a lot.”

$300 million fundraising campaign

The University of Georgia Athletic Association revealed a $300 million fundraising campaign to support department priorities over the next five years. This includes supporting facility enhancement projects to Sanford Stadium, Turner Softball Stadium, Foley Field and the indoor tennis center.

“The Commit to the G Campaign will allow us to continue our pursuit of recruiting and developing today’s champions and tomorrow’s leaders by providing an inclusive and diverse environment that allows student-athletes to achieve their highest potential,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Morehead and the Athletic Board for their support as we begin this ambitious fundraising campaign.”

