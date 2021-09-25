The Daily Recap: UGA seeks run game improvements

Here is the Sept. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Still seeking run game improvement

While Georgia’s passing game has been on fire the past two weeks, head coach Kirby Smart said he would like to see the team become more efficient with its rushing attack.

"We’ve been hot and cold. We've done a good job getting a 4-5 yard average. We always talk about being efficient in the run game. That's different than what your average run is. It's your ability to cut the sticks in half,” Smart said. “In one game we were efficient, and in one game we weren't efficient. To me, it's very important that you are efficient in your run game, because it sets up play action. It allows you to manage third downs."

Georgia has improved each week running the ball. Against Clemson, the Bulldogs ran for 121 yards. Against UAB, they rushed for 163 yards, which was followed with 184 rushing yards against South Carolina.

Smart was happy with the running game-plan against the Gamecocks, although he pointed out there were some clear areas to improve.

"I thought we had a really good run game plan going into the game. Really you can say every run. The thing we emphasized going into the week was IDs, communication, and pad level,” Smart said. “That improved tremendously. We had two times when we just didn't block the right people or we didn't block somebody. Those cannot happen. Those moments where it's like, 'Oh my God, we didn't even block the guy.' You take those out, and it's really good, but to rush for what we rushed for, and get our hats on the right people.”

3-2-1 Report

Radi Nabulsi once again came through with a lot of information in this week’s 3-2-1 Report. He noted that Georgia must continue to work through its one issue on defense, which is defending the deep ball. He also offered an injury update when tight end Darnell Washington, defensive back Tykee Smith and receiver Dominick Blaylock are expected to be back on the field.

Staff predictions

Like last week, every single UGASports.com staff writer picked Georgia to defeat Vanderbilt. Anthony Dasher is predicting a huge 60-3 blowout.

“The best news about Saturday's game in Nashville is that it's early,” Dasher wrote. “While I know fans love their tailgating, this is going to be one of those times when I'm thrilled for the early start. As a sportswriter, there's not much worse than sitting through a rout, counting the minutes for the game to be over. Nashville is always one of my favorite cities, and I would like a little bit of time to enjoy the sights, perhaps a nightcap at Tootsie's Orchid Bar, or maybe a casual evening at Margaritaville. With kickoff at 11 central, what are the chances? Pretty good, I'd say.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood took a look at how Georgia and Vanderbilt match up with one another based on the individual player grades from Pro Football Focus. As you may imagine, Georgia has some big matchup advantages across the board.

Hughley talks UGA commitment

Jed May caught up with class of 2023 offensive tackle Bo Hughley (Langston Hughes/Fairburn, Ga.) about his recent commitment to Georgia. Hughley explained what he loved about Georgia as a program and how the coaching staff succeeded in recruiting him.

Travel day