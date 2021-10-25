The Daily Recap: UGA's use of play-action has increased

Here is the Oct. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Much more play-action passing

Brent Rollins dove into whether Georgia’s offense has officially joined the elite ranks. One aspect that Rollins noted contributes to being an elite offense is being successful with the play-action pass.

Over the past two years under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, there has been quite the uptick in this department.

“Despite Georgia's commitment to the running game, it has been 43rd or worse in percent play-action passing over the past three seasons ('18 - '20),” Rollins wrote. “Well, the people inside of Butts-Mehre must've taken hold of that data, because the Bulldog offense has done an about-face in this department.”

This season, however, Georgia has used play-action 42.9 percent of the time on passing plays, which ranks ninth in Power 5 football. On early downs, Georgia has used play-action 55.2 percent of the time.

“After being in the low-to-mid 20 percent range over the past three seasons, that is a beyond significant jump. Has it paid off? Immensely,” Rollins wrote. “... The Bulldogs are getting consistent explosive plays off play-action. Their explosive pass play percentage off play-action is 33.3 percent and fourth-best in the Power 5.”

Rollins wrote that quarterback Stetson Bennett is 27-of-35 passing for 664 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, an 88.6 Pro Football Focus passing grade and a 146.1 passes rating on play-action throws.

Quarterback JT Daniels is 20-of-27 passing for 244 yards, two touchdowns, an 82.0 passing grade and a 126.2 passer rating on play-action.

“In fact, Bennett's 19.0 yards per play-action attempt is No.1 in Power 5, a full six yards more than the next closest quarterback,” Rollins wrote.

Singletary loves UGA’s energy

Jed May caught up with cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Riverside/Jacksonville, Fla.), who said he is a big fan of the “crazy energy” Georgia is bringing his way. Singletary was in attendance for Georgia’s win over Kentucky and told May how meaningful it was for the coaching staff to make him feel like he was already a part of the program.

UGA impresses Freeling

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (Oceanside Collegiate Academy/Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) said he enjoyed his time at Georgia’s game against Kentucky. One thing that stands out for Freeling is how he noticed Georgia looked like a dominant team during practice drills in June. Seeing the Bulldogs dominate the same way four months later against an unbeaten opponent affected Freeling in a major way.

Hoops: Georgia falls to Charlotte in exhibition

Georgia lost to Charlotte 76-65 in an exhibition game played for charity. The Bulldogs were led by Jailyn Ingram, who scored 19 points. Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 12 points.

“This was an invaluable experience to go on the road and play against a physically tough and aggressive team that you would not get in a home exhibition or even in a closed scrimmage,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We were able to see that when we execute and play the way we have been practicing, we do well and also see what happens when we get away from it. I’m glad that we did it. I’m disappointed in the loss and I know the players are too but if we take advantage of what we learned in this, it will be well worth it.”

Lucky No. 13

Matthew Stafford became the 13th quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 touchdowns in his career. Dave McMahon listed each of the quarterbacks who have accomplished this in their careers.

Another one of those quarterbacks also went to Georgia. Three of those quarterbacks also combined for 0-5 in their careers against the Bulldogs. Of course, Peyton Manning is on the list but he is obviously not one of those quarterbacks who failed to beat Georgia.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady hit the milestone as the first NFL quarterback to ever throw for 600 touchdowns on Sunday.