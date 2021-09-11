The Daily Recap: UGA's three keys to victory
Three keys for Georgia
In his weekly preview, Anthony Dasher gave three keys for Georgia to record a victory over UAB on Saturday.
“Get the offense on track: Much credit goes to Clemson, but Georgia offensive players and coaches feel they also missed some opportunities against the Tigers that resulted in the zero offensive touchdowns,” Dasher wrote. “The Bulldogs will look to remedy that Saturday afternoon. The big question is, who will play quarterback? Regardless, Georgia is going to run its offense and that will include striking the right balance between the running and passing game.
“Start fast: Obviously, this is something you can say for every game but that’s especially true for Saturday’s contest. The Bulldogs are coming off a huge win over Clemson, and human nature would be to perhaps not take the game with UAB quite as seriously. We don’t think that will happen. One, it’s the home opener and the crowd will be jacked. No. 2, with the exception of some examples early during Smart’s career, typically come ready to play. The feeling here is they will be so again.
“Continue to dominate up front: If you’re a lover of great defense, last week’s effort against Clemson made your mouth water. Georgia’s defensive front absolutely dominated Clemson’s offensive line, sacking D.J. Uiagalelei seven times. UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III has a lot to look forward to.”
3-2-1 Report
This week’s 3-2-1 Report from Radi Nabulsi was one you certainly didn’t want to miss. Not only did Nabulsi offer the latest on JT Daniels’ oblique injury, he offered a prediction for who starts at quarterback against the Blazers.
Nabulsi also wrote what he expects the offensive line to look like and about a possible position change that is taking place.
Staff predictions
Everyone on the UGASports.com staff gave their predictions for Saturday’s game against UAB. To no one’s surprise, everyone chose the Bulldogs to get the win. Jed May likes Georgia to pull away to a decisive victory.
It’s natural to have a letdown following a game such as last week’s win over Clemson. Georgia will likely come out a little slow, and I wouldn’t be shocked if UAB took an early lead. However, the Bulldogs will wake up eventually and their talent and depth advantages will eventually allow them to pull away.
Home opener
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins discuss which teams and players were impressive in the first week of SEC football. Then, they go game-by-game for week two including Arkansas vs. Texas, Missouri vs. Kentucky, Georgia vs. UAB and the whole slate of games around the league.
Captains against UAB
