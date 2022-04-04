The Daily Recap: UGA's recruiting remains strong

Here is the April 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia sitting high for Sayin

Jed May caught up with class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin (Carlsbad/Carlsbad, Calif.), who spent Thursday through Saturday in Athens visiting the UGA campus. Sayin said he spent a good bit of time watching game tape with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Sayin also said Georgia is among his top candidates at the moment.

Bennett recaps UGA visit

Receiver Mazeo Bennett (Greenville/Greenville, S.C.) has visited Georgia twice in the past three weeks. In the process, Bennett earned an offer to UGA, which he described as “unreal.”

During this time, Bennett spoke with Monken and receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

"Really just got to talk on a more personal level," Bennet said. "Got to talk about his story, he learned more about my family, and stuff like that. (Our bond) definitely got stronger today."

Herring lauds Uzo-Diribe

Outside linebacker Caleb Herring (Riverdale/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) spent some quality time with UGA outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe during his recent visit. Herring said he received an up-close look at how Uzo-Diribe coaches his players at practice and how he instructs them in the film room.

"You could tell that the players already trusted him and had that nice relationship with him," Herring said. "It's cool because he's only been at UGA for two months. To be honest, he acts a lot older than the players, but he still has that energy and swag about himself."

UGASports Call-In Show