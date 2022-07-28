The Daily Recap: UGA's latest commit compares to Desean Jackson

Here is the July 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Haynes compares to a speedy NFL receiver

On Tuesday, Georgia picked up a commitment from receiver Yazeed Haynes (North Penn/Lansdale, Penn.), who recently backed off a pledge from Penn State. It was apparent the UGA coaches more than sold Haynes on heading South instead of playing for the in-state program.

The Bulldogs had numerous selling points, with one coming from offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken coached receiver Desean Jackson when they were both with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the UGA offensive coordinator likening Haynes to him.

That opened Haynes’ eyes to how he could be used with the Bulldogs.

"He thinks of me like that. They can use me in the slot and the outside to go deep and everything, to tear the defense apart," Haynes said. "It really did boost my confidence, coming from someone like him and him saying that. It was like, wow, I really could be a great receiver if I just keep working at it. Especially being under someone like him, he could really develop me into one of those top receivers."

Haynes also spoke with Darren Swift, former UGA running back D’Andre Swift’s father, about the Georgia program.

"I'm really close with D'Andre Swift's dad," Haynes said. "He has a gym up there. I used to work out there a lot. My dad's close with him. I ran track with D'Andre Swift and Mark Webb. I played football for coach Swift for like two years. I talked to them about Georgia."

Smith is ‘getting close’

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith is nearing a return from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Head coach Kirby Smart expects Smith to return to the field soon, although he isn’t sure if it will be for the immediate start to fall camp.

“I don't know if he'll be completely cleared when we get back to fall camp,” Smart said during SEC Media Days. “But he should be cleared shortly thereafter it. Hopefully, we can find a role for him to help us.”

Why UGA didn’t accept a transfer

Smart spoke about why the Bulldogs did not add a transfer to the program for the 2022 season.

“There were several guys that we thought made our roster better that we just lost out on, positions we needed we just didn't win on,” he said. “But we weren't just going to take one to take one. We didn't say, 'We don't want to be the only team that didn't take one.' People called us and were begging to come but we didn't think it was a fit because we had depth at that position.”

Miller on his UGA offer

Class of 2024 receiver Dre’lon Miller (Silsbee/Silsbee, Texas) picked up a scholarship offer from Georgia on Monday during an unofficial visit. Needless to say, Miller was impressed with what he saw and heard.

"Coach Smart was a straight-up coach," Miller said. "He let me know how Georgia plays, how I would fit into that, and my role if I go there. It was my first time getting to meet Coach (Bryan McClendon) in person, and he was amazing. I really liked talking to him a lot."

Hot Pod is on the Lou Groza Watch List