The Daily Recap: UGA's keys to victory against Kentucky

Here is the Oct. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Keys to a UGA victory

Anthony Dasher offered up six total keys for a Georgia victory over Kentucky—three on offense and three on defense. On the offensive side, Dasher noted that the Bulldogs need to establish the tenor of the game quickly.

“​​Start fast: The Bulldogs hope to get the offense started a bit faster than they did at Auburn,” Dasher wrote. “Although the game was never in doubt, Georgia struggled with its consistency before turning it on in the second quarter.

“Take advantage of the weapons at hand: Georgia is expected to have wide receiver Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint back in the fold, and that’s good news for Stetson Bennett. Look for Bennett to take advantage of those options, along with tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

“No turnovers: Again, we can say this every week. The quickest way to give opposing teams hope is to turn the ball over. Bennett was intercepted twice in Lexington last year. While we feel the senior has made great strides, avoiding this type of mistake will obviously be important against the Wildcats.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the top priority will be to limit running back Chris Rodriguez.

“Stop the run: Kentucky arguably has the best offensive line and running attack that the Bulldogs have seen,” Dasher wrote. “Controlling the line of scrimmage, which Georgia’s defensive front has done all year, will be job one Saturday.

“Keep a close eye on Wan’Dale Robinson: The Nebraska transfer has made a huge impact at wide receiver for Kentucky, and the Wildcats will look to get the ball to him any way possible. Making sure he doesn’t become a big part of the game will certainly be a focus.

“Be ready to be physical: This doesn’t figure to be a problem at all for the Bulldogs. Just the same, the Wildcats will be looking to punch Georgia in the mouth. The Bulldogs will need to be ready to respond.”

3-2-1 Report

Radi Nabulsi dropped the ever-important 3-2-1 Report, which noted that the Georgia offense is feeling great about Washington being back in the game-plan. Washington’s usage grew last week as he should be more involved against the Wildcats.

Staff predictions

Once again, every UGASports.com staffer picked Georgia to win this week. Paul Maharry believes Georgia will cover the 21.5-point spread with a 42-13 victory.

“As it stands now, the spread is sitting around 21.5. That is against the 11th ranked team in the nation. It’s almost unheard of,” Maharry wrote. “I’m not betting against the Dawgs, especially in a game in Athens with College Gameday making its second appearance of the season.”

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood compiled the position group matchups based on Pro Football Focus grades. Smallwood noted that the Bulldogs appear to have an advantage when it comes to their passing attack.

“​​One thing that has been missing on offense for Georgia the last few years is the big play in the passing game,” Smallwood wrote. “That has not been the case in 2021, regardless of quarterback. Stetson Bennett has completed 19-of-27 passes that have traveled 10-plus yards downfield. JT Daniels has completed 14-of-22 passes in that same category. Out of the 33 combined completions on throws downfield, 10 of those have gone for a touchdown.

“Starting cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Cedric Dort Jr. will need to have their best games of the year. The duo has allowed 39 receptions on 56 targets and four touchdowns this season.”

Ringo’s mom seeks to ‘Pink Out Sanford’

Tralee Hale, who is cornerback Kelee Ringo’s mom, is promoting breast cancer awareness by helping organize fans to wear pink to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Hale has partnered with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer to raise money to the “Teresa’s Hope” fund at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.

Ringo has assisted in his mother’s efforts as well.

“I’m so proud of Kelee for volunteering his time to this organization. And he’s going to make his own donation,” Hale said. “Kelee is the most compassionate person. He is very nurturing. He’s always protective, while expressing concern and empathy. Kelee is as beautiful of a person on the inside as his game is on the field.”

Captains against Kentucky