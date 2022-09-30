Here is the Sept. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Big scoring differential

Georgia’s scoring differential through four games ranks among the best starts in program history.

As Dave McMahon pointed out, the Bulldogs are plus-137 points against its first four opponents. This ranks fifth all-time in program history through four games and fourth behind the 2021 team—which was plus-145 points after four games.

The three teams ahead of them were all coached by W.A. Cunningham—beginning with the 1910 squad (plus-232), the 1915 team (plus-188) and the 1913 group (plus-185).

Offensive line looks to fix mistakes

Georgia’s offensive line admitted it could have done a better job against Kent State. While the Bulldogs did put up a lot of yards, the line felt it could have done more to sustain drives and not settle for field goals.

“I don’t think some of us did that game, me in particular. There’s a lot of things we can work on with that,” offensive guard Tate Ratledge said. “They showed a lot of fronts, which is something we don’t see a lot in practice, but with a week of practice, that should not have been an excuse.”

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon said there were some minor mistakes that the unit will look to correct before Saturday’s game against Missouri.

“We’ve played physical,” McClendon said. “We want to come out and run the ball and play physical, but there are some little mistakes we’re making that we’ve got to get rid of.”

