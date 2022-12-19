Here is the Dec. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia's approach to NIL

When it comes to name, image, and likeness—commonly referred to as the acronym NIL—Georgia has taken a slightly different approach than other programs. Head coach Kirby Smart has had the luxury of using recent players who have been drafted high in the NFL during recruiting pitches as opposed to how much money they can make on campus.

This past April, the Bulldogs saw 15 players drafted.

"(NIL) may be dangled as a carrot at some places, but really it's about do you want to be part of this team? Do you want to grow and get better?" Smart said. "Do you want to get a chance to do what Devonte Wyatt did? Do you want a chance to do what Chris Smith did? Do you want to have a chance to do what Jordan Davis did? Do you want to have a chance to do what Quay Walker did? So there's great opportunities to move from a late round draft pick with your grade to an early round draft pick."

Smart also touched on the internal process his staff has when it comes to the transfer portal.

"Our process is step by step," Smart said. "There's a day in the month of each calendar month that I go through and say, okay, it's time to do this. It's time to have this conversation. It's time to gather this information. It's time to educate our players on this in this process. I think communication is the key on that."

Stroud expecting a sound UGA secondary

Georgia's secondary allowed LSU to throw for 502 yards in the SEC Championship. However, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is not expecting the same kind of performance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“That’s LSU. We’ve got to play Buckeye football. If we have to run the ball, it is what it is. If we’ve got to throw it, it is what it is,” Stroud said. “In these types of games, you’ve got to find what works for you. LSU did what it did, but I’m sure Georgia is fixing those problems right now, just like we’re fixing the problems that we’ve had.”

Stroud said he's expecting Georgia to throw something new at the Buckeyes.

“Georgia, I’m sure, will have some wrinkles on things they haven’t shown. LSU did a good job, but it’s not like Georgia is going to go out there and run the same coverages,” Stroud said. “You’ve got to be creative and be original.”

