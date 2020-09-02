UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA's battle for JUCO DT, four game times set

Here is the Sept. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

JUCO DT opens up on tight race between UGA and Auburn

With one commitment in Jonathan Jefferson and after missing out on Tim Keenan III, it appears Georgia’s focus is now on Jalen Williams, a JUCO prospect out of Jones College in Mississippi.

Williams spoke with Jake Reuse about his recruitment, with Georgia and Auburn leading his race right now.

"What stands out about Georgia is how cool of a person Coach (Tray) Scott is and how he checks up on me. He helps me feel how much the team is like a family," Williams said. "He said I would be able to fit in perfectly and (I could) play multiple positions on the defensive line."

While Georgia has done a good job recruiting Williams, Auburn may have a slight advantage at the moment.

"I feel like Auburn has done the best job so far. It'll come down to who can make me feel most at home," Williams said. "They're a good school, too, of course. I like how they move their defensive linemen around, and they said I have the potential to get into their system and be great."

Four games now set

Four of Georgia’s 10 games on its SEC-only schedule now have kickoff times.

They are:

Sept. 26: UGA at Arkansas, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 3: Auburn at UGA, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 17: UGA at Alabama, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7: UGA vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Insider note

UGA checks in on 2022 QB

Georgia has put itself on the radar when it comes to recruiting four-star quarterback Sam Horn (Collins Hill). While Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee are presumably at the top of the list, Horn said he has spoken with Georgia and Michigan recently.

One critical aspect of Horn’s recruitment is that he wants to play both football and baseball in college.

"I am still open,” Horn told Chad SImmons. “Of course I have schools that stand out, but it is early, and I am still open to everyone. I am taking baseball into consideration too, because I want to play both sports in college, so I am still taking everything in right now.

Two Georgia birthdays

Dave McMahon celebrated two UGA birthdays Tuesday, which were Larry Brown and Toby Johnson. Brown played both football and basketball, with the latter reaching the Sweet 16 during his time with the program.

UGASports Live

On this week’s UGASports Live podcast, Reuse, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young and Jim Donnan go over what happened in Georgia’s scrimmage last Saturday. They also touch on the four game times that Georgia now knows about.