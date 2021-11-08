The Daily Recap: UGA receivers' health continues to improve
Receiver room getting healthier
Georgia’s receiver group appeared to be the healthiest it has been all season long against Missouri.
Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton received a full number of reps in the game. As it stands, the only major contributors at the position still absent are George Pickens (knee) and Dominick Blaylock (hamstring).
“I thought this game was the closest. With Arian, we had a full week. We met on Monday and said you're getting the full quota, you gotta go,” Smart said. “Get your reps to be able to play. We said to Jermaine (Burton), hey you're getting your full reps. Coming off Florida, I feel like they were both healthy, but they weren't healthy for the full week of practice. I feel like they were both healthy for this week of practice, which helped us from a depth standpoint.”
Smart said having Burton and Smith available helped take off some of the stress felt by Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell.
“Ladd got to share reps, so he didn't have to take the burden,” Smart said. “When we are fully healthy at receiver, excluding George and Dom, we have a good unit. With George and Dom, that's what we had going into the season, it would be special. We're working to get those guys back.”
Not satisfied
At 8-0 with the SEC’s top scoring and defensive output, Georgia has a lot to be happy with. However, as Anthony Dasher noted, at least one Georgia defender found things about Saturday’s win over Missouri that he isn’t thrilled about.
“Defensively, linebacker Nolan Smith was very concerned about the defense allowing Tiger quarterbacks Brady Cook (32 yards) and Tyler Macon (42 yards) to have the success running the ball,” Dasher wrote. “Nitpicky? Perhaps to regular folks like you and me. But it isn't when you’re trying to not only to win an SEC Championship but a national title.
“Whether or not Georgia follows the footsteps of the Atlanta Braves and makes this a truly memorable year in the Peach State, we’ll need to wait and see. Meanwhile, take comfort knowing the Bulldogs are not taking their success for granted. They aren't satisfied with where they are now, even though they are currently on top.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats from Georgia’s win over Missouri. Of note, Daijun Edwards totaled 29 yards in the gam, giving him 121 for the year. That means Edwards is now the sixth UGA player to total over 100 rushing yards this season.
Georgia totaled 505 yards in the win, marking the third time the program has gone over 500 yards for the season.
Jones’ game at left tackle
Brent Rollins broke down Broderick Jones’ game at left tackle as he filled in for Jamaree Salyer, who is out for the time being with a foot injury.
“Jones was good in pass protection—especially early in the game—but that faded as the game progressed,” Rollins wrote. “He, along with the majority of the offensive line, struggled with run blocking against the Tigers. My guess is his initial grade will end up in the mid to upper 50s, close to average in the PFF system (60.0). He's going to need to use this week as a learning experience and a stepping stone in a big way, because it won't be quiet in Knoxville next weekend.”
Postgame Overreaction Show
Daniels gets back on the field
Saturday’s game marked the first time JT Daniels saw the football field since his Grade 1 lat strain. Daniels entered the game in the third quarter and completed seven of 11 passes for 82 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“I know he did a nice job while he wasn’t in the game. He was over by me calling out the defenses, the checks, going through them like he was playing the game. To hear him call out coverages, the checks and know exactly what he was planning to go to, it was really good. It gives you a lot of confidence in him when he’s over there making those and talking to Stetson when he comes off the field,” Smart said. “I thought he had really good command of the offense when he went in. He’s got great poise in the pocket. He got a little unfortunate on the tipped ball interception. He was a little off on Jermaine. It hit Jermaine in the hands and then it bounced off, ricocheted, and ended up being a pick.”
Recruit reaction
Jed May spoke to seven recruits about Georgia’s blowout win over Missouri. Among those was outside linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.), who said he sat for most of the game with quarterback commit Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.).
Delivering the mail
Nick Chubb to the house
Outside the Vent
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen committed to Texas A&M over the weekend.
Cincinnati stays at No. 2 in the AP poll, Michigan State falls to No. 8.
Dan Mullen and Florida have hit rock bottom with this latest loss.
