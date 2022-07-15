The Daily Recap: UGA RBs are having 'outstanding summers'

Here is the July 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Running backs appear deep again

Even with losing Zamir White and James Cook, the early report out of summer workouts is that Georgia will be deep again at running back. Anthony Dasher wrote that the top three players at the position have all had strong offseasons and are being joined by two talented freshmen as well.

“All three returning running backs—Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards—have had outstanding summers,” Dasher wrote. “All three players have themselves in peak shape, and coaches are extremely confident in what they’ll be able to bring to the team this fall. While Kirby Smart could always go with the hot hand, it’s the expectation that all three will receive plenty of opportunities this fall. Although it may be a situation where you don’t see anyone rush for 1,000 yards, the belief is there will be absolutely no drop-off from recent years as far as total numbers are concerned.

“True freshmen Andrew Paul and Branson Robinson also have a chance to contribute. Along with Milton, Robinson and Paul are each officially listed as 220 pounds.”

Latest on Okunlola

Offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (Thayer Academy/Baintree, Mass.) still has Georgia among the schools he’s considering.

"Michigan State, Miami, Alabama, and Oregon have been talking to me a lot lately," he said. "They've been talking to me about what they can do for me, how they can develop me, what their school is best known for, their education, and the internships they can offer too. Schools like Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Georgia are the ones I might visit (once things open back up)," said Okunlola. "I might commit early in the season or something like that. The official visits will probably be in early September and I'll probably commit after that.”

Georgia is surging for Gatling

Thanks to receivers coach Bryan McClendon, Georgia has found itself in a great spot for wideout Debron Gatling (Milton/Alpharetta, Ga.).

"We were just chatting it up about the 7-on-7, what he liked about me and stuff. He really told me he really wants me to come play with him," Gatling said. "He just kept on telling me every time I have a conversation with him. I think they really do want me a lot."

Downs is down to four frontrunners

Safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga.) has four frontrunners that received official visits—Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Downs loved his time on Georgia’s campus.

“It was great. It was great to stay there, spend time with the players and coaches, and to learn more about how they do stuff,” Downs said. “I got to learn more about how they implement their mentality as a team, and I learned first-hand from the players what they think about the program. It is a good place.”

Wilson’s film review

Trent Smallwood took a look at the film from recent commit Raylen Wilson (Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.) to get a better sense of what the Bulldogs are getting.

“One of the first things that stood out to me while watching Wilson's film is his ability to shed blocks and get to the ball carrier,” Smallwood wrote. “The No. 119 nationally-rated prospect has strong hands and is able to blow up a lead blocker with his combination of leverage and strength. Wilson has an athletic frame that will need to add some weight at the next level to play in the 225-230 pound range. As a junior, Wilson tallied 139 tackles in 12 games. He added 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.”

Adams is planning UGA official visit

Offensive lineman Tyree Adams (St. Augustine/New Orleans) will take an official visit to Georgia. In an interview with Blayne Gilmer, Adams had great things to say about offensive line coach Stacy Searels and offensive line assistant Eddie Gordon.

"It's equal communication (with Gordon and Searels)," Adams said. "It's been great. They're good guys, and I enjoy talking to them. They want me at Georgia. They want me to be the best o-lineman that I can be. They want me to come there, do my job, and have fun."

